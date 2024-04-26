Popular accountancy firm celebrates 50th anniversary at Parliament

WANSTEAD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London and Essex based accountancy firm THP has just celebrated 50 successful years in business with a special celebration in the Members’ Dining Room at the House of Commons.

Speakers at the celebratory event included former Department of Levelling Up minister, Paul Scully. Mr Scully praised THP and its clients for their entrepreneurship, as well as their efforts to help create wealth. He finished by wishing THP ‘more power to your elbow’ for the next 50 years.

THP was founded in 1974 as a one-person practice by accountant Adrian Hart, who is now the company’s Chairman. Over the subsequent 50 years the business grew rapidly and merged with over a dozen other accountancy firms. Today the company has branches in Wanstead, Sutton, Chelmsford and Saffron Walden.

Addressing clients and supporters at the House of Commons, Adrian Hart said: “Following the upheaval of the Covid years, THP has grown from strength to strength and our 2023/24 year has seen a record number of new client instructions – pleasingly, many from our existing clients. We continue to build our team and to expand our service offerings and we are planning to grow further in the coming years.”

Current Managing Director Mark Boulter said: “THP has grown over the years because we always put clients first and go the extra mile to meet their needs. We’re looking forward to serving many more people from our busy branches over the next 50 years.”

Founded in 1974, THP Chartered Accountants has grown from a visionary accountancy firm into a major player in the industry, known for its exceptional client service and strong growth through strategic acquisitions. THP has four offices in Wanstead, Chelmsford, Sutton and Saffron Walden.

For more information, visit www.thp.co.uk