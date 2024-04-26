VE Resource Recovery licence conditions strenghtened

In January 2024, the EPA issued a prevention notice to VERR for its Greenlife Resource Recovery Facility in Bringelly, ordering it to cease producing and exporting mulch from its premises.

VERR has now complied with the conditions of the prevention notice and can return to operations, however strict new conditions have been applied on their Environment Protection Licence.

Acting Executive Director of Operations, Adam Gilligan said the new conditions include testing for asbestos prior to supplying mulch offsite.

“Following the discovery of asbestos in mulch at sites across Sydney, we took immediate action to prevent further production at the Bringelly facility,” Mr Gilligan said.

“VERR has now followed our directions and safely disposed of existing stockpiles but further mulch production at the site is now subject to stricter regulations.

“We have implemented a comprehensive testing regime on VERR to collect 32 discrete samples from individual mulch stockpiles that cannot be moved until results are tested and validated by a National Association of Testing Authorities accredited laboratory.

“In addition, our officers will be conducting regular compliance checks at the site and collecting their own samples. If we find any evidence that these new licence conditions are not being complied with, we will take further regulatory action.”

All site personnel at the premises will also be required to complete a refresher training course on operational and environmental on-site procedures, through an external accredited Certified Environmental Practitioner before the production of mulch can begin.

A licence variation outlining all new conditions for VERR can be found on the EPA website Environment & Heritage | POEO Licences, Application and Notice Detail (nsw.gov.au).

The EPA’s separate criminal investigation regarding asbestos in mulch is ongoing and includes multiple lines of enquiry.