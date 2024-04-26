Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo Attends King's Day Reception of the Netherlands
On April 25, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo, upon invitation, attended the King's Day reception hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in China. On behalf of the Chinese government, Special Representative Wu Hongbo extended congratulations on the occasion to the Dutch side and had an exchange of views with Ambassador of the Netherlands to China Andre Haspels on China-Netherlands relations, among others.