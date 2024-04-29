Green Roof Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Green Roof Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green roof market size is predicted to reach $3.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.
The growth in the green roof market is due to an increase in the construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. Europe region is expected to hold the largest green roof market share. Major players in the green roof market include Sika AG, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd., Axter Ltd., Barrett Company LLC, Columbia Green Technologies, Bauder Flat Roofs Limited.
Green Roof Market Segments
•By Type: Extensive, Intensive
•By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
•By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
•By Geography: The global green roof market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A green roof refers to a layer of vegetation positioned on top of a waterproofing system installed on a level or slightly inclined roof. These offer shade, absorb heat from the atmosphere and lower air and roof surface temperatures.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Green Roof Market Characteristics
3. Green Roof Market Trends And Strategies
4. Green Roof Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Green Roof Market Size And Growth
……
27. Green Roof Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Green Roof Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
