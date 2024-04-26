HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Submit Release
PARIS, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: ASR Nederland N.V.
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: 6.625% due PerpetualNC8.25yr
Offer price: 100
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe
   

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

