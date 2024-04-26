Directed Energy Weapons Market : $4.9 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.4%

- Directed Energy Weapons

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Directed Energy Weapons Market," The directed energy weapons market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $22.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032.

A high-Energy Laser (HEL) technology in a weapon system essentially functions as a concentrated stream of optical radiation, serving the purpose of transmitting heat onto a target's surface. The concept involves a high-energy laser weapon that releases a substantial amount of thermal energy, effectively incapacitating a target without using traditional ammunition. Currently, researchers and companies are advancing three distinct categories of high-energy lasers: chemical lasers, solid-state lasers, and free-electron lasers (FELs). The functionality of the system hinges on maintaining a clear and unobstructed line of sight to the intended target. This necessitates a favorable visibility condition for effective operation. The HEL system imparts thermal energy onto the target's surface over a substantial period. This avoids the transfer of momentum, shockwaves, high-velocity fragments, or immediate consequences.

There is a rise in demand for high-energy lasers owing to their capability to serve as a cost-efficient and impactful addition to kinetic energy methods. These lasers exhibit the potential to offer heightened effectiveness in countering various threats, including rockets, artillery, mortars, RAM threats, unmanned aircraft systems, and cruise missiles. For instance, the HELIOS system offered by Lockheed Martin, an aerospace and defense company, represents a High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-Dazzler and Surveillance functionalities. This innovative system enhances the directed energy capabilities of the U.S. Navy by seamlessly integrating high-energy laser and optical dazzler technologies into both the ship and its combat system.

Moreover, companies develop and supply high-energy laser weapons to defense forces of various countries for aerial threats of various ranges including short and long distances. For instance, in June 2023, Raytheon Technologies, a prominent aerospace and defense company successfully delivered the fourth combat-ready high-energy laser weapon to the U.S. Air Force. This laser weapon is a palletized 10-kilowatt laser that can be transported and mounted in various locations, offering flexibility in deployment. Itis the first laser weapon of this kind built to U.S. military specifications, designed to address short-range aerial threats. Such developments highlight the advancement and practical application of high-energy laser technology and promote the adoption of high-energy laser weapon systems.

The notable increase in the utilization of directed energy weapons within naval forces in various countries is expected to be a significant driving factor. This surge in adoption is motivated by various factors that collectively contribute to the growth and integration of directed energy weapons within naval capabilities. Naval forces are increasingly using directed energy weapons to precisely target threats while minimizing the risk of collateral damage to surrounding areas or assets. For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. Navy announced that it has been developing the Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) program, which involves a nonlethal weapon capable of confusing drones instead of shooting them down.

This technology is set to be integrated into the High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) program, initiated by Lockheed Martin in 2018. The primary objective of ODIN is to counterintelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance efforts by adversaries. Directed energy weapons present an increased level of precision and effectiveness as compared to traditional kinetic armaments. Their capacity to pinpoint specific components or vulnerabilities in enemy assets grants naval forces a more efficient avenue for eliminating threats, all the while mitigating the potential for unintended collateral damage. The naval integration of directed energy weapons underscores the requirement for advanced, precise, adaptable, and cost-efficient solutions to tackle evolving threats, which is expected to boost the growth of the directed energy weapons market.

LAMEA is studied across Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The increase in the demand for countering dangerous threats and modernizing armed forces with advanced capabilities is expected to drive the growth of the directed energy weapons market. The interest in high-energy lasers has grown due to the rise in asymmetric airborne threats such as rockets, mortars, and suicide drones. Numerous nations within the LAMEA region are proactively upgrading their military forces and making substantial investments in cutting-edge military capabilities. Moreover, there is a rise in the trend of defense firms developing and showcasing innovative solutions that address the evolving security challenges. For instance, in February 2023, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies showcased their high-energy laser (HEL) technology as prominent offerings at the international arms expo IDEX 2023 held in Abu Dhabi. The goal of the companies is to attract potential foreign partners or buyers interested in advanced defense technologies. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

High microwave weapon technology uses electromagnetic radiation in the microwave band to disrupt, degrade or destroy electronic systems or circuits of the enemy. High-power microwave weapons use higher energy for their operation and are used in a directional manner for their operation. A High-Power Microwave (HPM) directed-energy weapon employs electromagnetic waves with peak power spanning from 100 megawatts to 100 gigawatts, operating within a frequency range of 1 to 300 gigahertz. This technology is utilized to generate electromagnetic interference, strategically aimed at disrupting enemy electronic equipment. These weapons induce a disruptive voltage surge in the circuits of electronic and electrical devices, leading to the impairment of semiconductor components. These weapons possess the capability to engage underground targets that are typically impervious to conventional explosive-based damage.

High-power microwave (HPM) weaponry releases high-voltage surges of electromagnetic energy. These surges possess the capability to momentarily disrupt targets. Numerous companies develop and provide high-power microwave technological solutions to counter the emerging threat of drone swarms. For instance, Lockheed Martin, a security and aerospace company offers MORFIUS a high-power microwave system specifically designed to address the evolving threat of drone swarms. MORFIUS is equipped with a compact airborne HPM system, which plays a crucial role in its counter-swarm capabilities.

Moreover, there is ongoing research for the development of high-power microwave weapons for countering and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). For instance, in January 2023, Epirus, a technology firm specializing in the development of directed-energy weapons secured a substantial $66.1 million contract. The objective of this contract is to supply the Army with four advanced prototypes of high-powered microwave systems. Therefore, such testing and evaluation of prototypes of such HPM systems in real-world scenarios promotes the application of high-power microwave weapons, which further drives the growth of the segment in the directed energy weapons industry.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in economic activity and travel which led to disruptions in global supply chains, causing delays in the production and distribution of components and materials required for directed energy weapons Moreover, numerous governments across the globe faced economic difficulties, leading them to allocate resources toward public health and relief initiatives. The shift in focus impacted the allocation of funds for the research, development, and procurement of directed energy weapons (DEWs). However, post pandemic, the rise in modernization and upgradation of weapon technologies in the defense sector increased the demand for directed energy weapons.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Northrop Grumman,

BAE Systems,

Rheinmetall AG,

Thales Group,

Leonardo S.p.A.,

MBDA,

Boeing,

RTX,

QinetiQ,

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The companies are adopting strategies such as product development, expansion, agreement, contract, and others to improve their market positioning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By technology, the high power microwave segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By platform, the airborne is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By product, the non-lethal segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

