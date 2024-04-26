Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on 22 rural female engineering students going to India to take part in renewable energy learning program, 26 Apr

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in partnership with the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) invites members of the media to the briefing session of the 22 rural female engineering students going to India to take part in the learning program that provides practical skills and theoretical knowledge on Solar Technology Programme from 1 May 2024-1 August 2024.

Members of the media are invited as follows.

Date: Friday 26 April 2024

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre

Time: 15:00

Emanating from the 2023 South Africa Chairship of BRICS, the Solar Technology Training Program for women in South Africa is one of the resolutions from the BRICS Women in Business meeting that calls for women to lead community initiatives and take part in resolving the energy crisis in South Africa particularly in rural areas.

