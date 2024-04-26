Minister Zizi Kodwa invites media to Freedom Day activation in Sunnyside and Marabastad, Pretoria, 26 Apr

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Zizi Kodwa, invites members of the media to a Freedom Day activation in Sunnyside and Marabastad, Pretoria, on Friday 26 April 2024. This activation forms part of the Freedom Month programme, ahead of the Freedom Day National Celebration which takes place on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

Minister Kodwa will lead this activation, which will continue to take the celebration of South Africa’s 30 years of freedom to the people, giving expression to the Freedom Month theme, “30 years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”.

To confirm attendance to this activation, members of the media should contact Mr Mthuthuzeli Nqumba on 066 302 5397 or email MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za.

Details of the Freedom Day activation are as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 April 2024

Venue: Sunny Park Mall at Sunnyside and Marabastad

Time: 1PM to 2PM

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

Ms Phatheka Ntanta, Deputy Director Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: PhathekaN@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 79 523 9751