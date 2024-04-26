Communications and Digital Technologies celebrates 30 years of collaboration and growth in ICT industry, 26 Apr

DCDT CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF COLLABORATION AND GROWTH IN THE ICT SECTOR

With 30 years since the attainment of freedom, the South African government has made strides to touch the lives of the citizens and move towards creating an equitable environment for everyone to participate in the economic mainstream of the country.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and its entities in line with its vison and mission “A leader in enabling a connected and digitally transformed South Africa”, has over the years propelled itself to create a digitally inclusive society and bridge the digital gap towards building a global competitive digital economy. The Minister and stakeholders in the ICT industry will celebrate the 30 years of the ICT Sector this coming Friday in Gauteng province under the theme “30 Year of Collaboration and Growth in the ICT Sector”.

Over the past three decades, the ICT sector has revolutionized the way we live, communicate, work, learn and interact with the world around us. This event seeks to highlight the great strides and milestones that have been achieved by the sector through the years that have enabled a thriving and globally competitive ICT sector. The details of the event are as follows:

DATE: 26 April 2024 (Friday)

TIME: 12:00-15h00

VENUE: The Leonardo Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg.

CONTACT FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES :

DCDT Ministry Spokesperson

Mr Hitekani Magwedze

Cell : 071 864 8664

Email : hmagwedze@dcdt.gov.za