Hollywood Star ‘The Pink Cadillac’ Hits Auction Blocks

An icon of American automotive history and a piece of Hollywood has come forward to auction, introducing the 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, or better known as ‘The Pink Cadillac’ from the iconic film directed by Buddy Van Horn, is turning heads around the world and will go under the hammer this Saturday.

BRISBANE, Australia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine cruising the streets in this stunning pink Cadillac, but not just any ordinary pink Cadillac. The official vehicle and one of the original stars from the big screen featured alongside Clint Eastwood and Bernadette Peters – ‘The Pink Cadillac’.

“This isn’t just a prop car but an official piece of cinematic history and is still fitted with the original camera mounting brackets used during filming and authentic markings of it’s time on set,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

This classic is a staple in many films and in rock and roll since Elvis cruised around in a pink Cadillac in the 1950s.

This classic last went to auction 10 years ago in 2014 and sold for €62,100, or around $66,200 USD, and now is expected to break the six-figure mark.

“Lloyds Auctions are excited to be bringing such an iconic classic car to auction and have already received a large amount of interest from around the world, and whether you’re a classic car enthusiast, cinema buff, or just someone who appreciates cars, you don’t want to miss this,” said Mr. Hames.

According to Knight Frank’s Attitudes Survey, the top investments of passion amongst Australian ultra-high-net-worth individuals were classic cars with 61% of people interested, followed by art and wine. Classic car interest has also grown by 38% worldwide.

“As we keep seeing year on year, classic cars around the globe continue to appreciate in value, anything of a limited build, celebrity affiliation, significant history, or chrome bumpers just keeps going up in value and we urge any classic car enthusiast looking for advice to give us a call right now,” continued Mr. Hames.

The Pink Cadillac will go under the hammer alongside 200 other Australian, European, Japanese, and American classic cars as a part of our UK classic, muscle and prestige cars auction on Saturday 27th April from 2am (UTC-08:00) and will be LIVE streamed around the world.

