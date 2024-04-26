718-USA-CCTV Expands Surveillance Services to New Communities in Nassau County

718-USA-CCTV, a leader in professional security system installation and video surveillance solutions.

“Our mission has always been to provide the highest level of security for our clients,” said the CEO of 718-USA-CCTV.” — CEO

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 718-USA-CCTV, a leader in professional security system installation and video surveillance solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to several key communities in Nassau County, including Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Woodmere, Hewlett, and Inwood. This expansion aims to provide advanced security solutions to protect local businesses and residents with the latest in surveillance technology.

Having established a strong presence in all five boroughs of New York City—Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island—718-USA-CCTV is excited to bring its expertise to these additional communities, recognizing the growing need for enhanced security measures in suburban areas.

Key Benefits of the Expansion

● Enhanced Security Options: Residents and business owners in Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Woodmere, Hewlett, and Inwood will now have access to top-of-the-line surveillance cameras, recording devices, and 24/7 monitoring services for greater safety and peace of mind.

● Customized Solutions: Every installation by 718-USA-CCTV is tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients, whether they’re protecting private homes, industrial buildings, or office spaces.

● Local Support and Maintenance: With local teams stationed in the new service areas, 718-USA-CCTV guarantees quick response times for maintenance, support, and any necessary system upgrades, which enhances the overall customer service experience.

● Community Partnership: The company is committed to building strong community ties through collaborative efforts with local law enforcement and community organizations to further enhance public safety.



718-USA-CCTV invites the residents and business owners of Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Woodmere, Hewlett, and Inwood to learn more about their services and to schedule a free security consultation by visiting https://www.718usacctv.com/ or calling (718) 872-2288.

“With our expansion into Nassau County, we are thrilled to offer our advanced surveillance solutions to more New Yorkers, helping them protect what matters most in these challenging times.”

Security Packages

718-USA-CCTV offers a diverse range of security packages to cater to various surveillance needs. Camera packages are designed with cutting-edge technology to provide superior video quality and reliability and can be further customized to include additional cameras or upgraded features as needed.

5MP HD-TVI Cameras

Ideal for both residential and small business settings, 5MP HD-TVI camera package provides high-definition surveillance, delivering clear images and wide coverage. This package is perfect for those looking to upgrade their security with cost-effective, reliable solutions.

8MP HD-TVI Cameras

8MP HD-TVI cameras offer ultra-high-definition video, capturing finer details with a wider field of view. Recommended for areas requiring detailed surveillance, such as retail spaces and large offices.

4MP IP Cameras

4MP IP camera package features advanced network cameras that deliver enhanced image quality and greater flexibility. With easy integration into existing networks, these cameras are ideal for customers who require scalable, accessible surveillance solutions.

8MP IP Cameras

For the highest level of detail and maximum area coverage, 8MP IP cameras are the ideal choice. These cameras provide exceptional resolution, making them suitable for securing large industrial spaces or high-traffic areas where capturing the smallest details is crucial.

Build Your Own

"Build Your Own" option allows customizing a package to fit specific requirements. Customers can choose from a range of HD-TVI and IP cameras, and add additional features like motion sensors, night vision, or facial recognition technology to create a tailored security setup.

About 718-USA-CCTV:

718-USA-CCTV specializes in high-quality video surveillance systems and security cameras installations across New York. They provide solutions tailored to the needs of private houses, industrial buildings, office buildings, and warehouses, delivering reliable security through professional installation and service.

For media inquiries, please contact:

https://www.718usacctv.com/