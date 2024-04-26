GXO helps Virgin Media O2 cut single use plastic

GXO’s partnership with Virgin Media O2 has helped remove 48 tonnes of single use plastic since 2021



GXO has driven a 94% reduction in single use plastics across its logistics operation

LONDON, U.K., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that its industry-leading solutions have helped its long-term partner, Virgin Media O2, to significantly reduce plastic waste in its logistics operations. GXO has worked with the telecomms company to cut its consumption of single use plastics (SUP) from products sent to cable customers by almost 48 tonnes since 2021, further advancing both companies’ ESG achievements.

“GXO and Virgin Media O2 are working together to create a supply chain that is as environmentally responsible as it is efficient and reliable.” said Meagan Fitzsimmons, GXO’s Chief Compliance and ESG Officer. “Companies have to reduce single use plastics from their supply chain to meet regulatory requirements and environmental goals. These results show what’s possible with a best in class partnership. Through great collaboration, open thinking, and innovation, we can help to significantly reduce and remove single use plastics from the supply chain. We’re really proud of our partnership with Virgin Media 02 and the work we have done to continuously remove plastic waste from our operation.”

Plastic from packaging is one of the largest contributors to plastic waste, with government figures revealing the UK produced over 2.5 million tonnes of such waste in 2021.1 As part of its sustainability strategy, Virgin Media O2 is committing to achieve zero waste operations and products by the end of 2025, while one of GXO’s ESG goals includes an 80% global landfill diversion rate by 2025.

GXO enabled Virgin Media O2 to reduce SUP consumption by 94%, from 50.7 tonnes p/a in 2021 to 2.9 tonnes p/a in 2023 through collaboration and implementing various initiatives, including:

Designing a plastic-free packaging solution for Virgin Media O2 cable customers returning equipment, resulting in a reduction of 22 tonnes of SUP p/a.

Implementing a closed-loop process with the company’s repair operation, shipping returned products using pallet lids rather than pallet wraps.

Introducing reusable pallet collars to replace shrink wrap to enable safe transportation.

Replacing packaging materials with sustainable alternatives, such as substituting bubbled envelopes with reusable Jiffy Green bags and replacing parcel tape with a gummed paper solution.

The removal of all SUP associated with TV and broadband products before they reach customers to eliminate general waste in customer homes. All removed SUP is recycled, reused or repurposed.





Dana Haidan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Virgin Media O2, said:

“As a leading UK business, we’re committed to minimising our impact on the planet.

“Through our partnership with GXO, we are removing waste and single use plastic from products that are sent to customers and are using materials which can be easily recycled.

“It forms part of our sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, where we’re working to become a zero waste business by the end of 2025.”

With a partnership spanning over two decades, GXO began managing Virgin Media O2’s end-to-end logistics operation in the U.K. and Ireland in 2009. GXO supports the company’s B2B operations, distributing equipment for Virgin Media O2’s engineers and technicians to a network of more than 50 regional distribution centres. In addition, GXO manages the company’s B2C operations, dispatching TV and broadband equipment, as well as handling reverse logistics, including returns and recycling.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK’s largest and most reliable mobile network with a fully gigabit broadband network where customers benefit from average speeds 5x faster than the national average.

The company has more than 46 million UK connections across its award-winning broadband, mobile, TV and home phone services. Its fixed network covers more than half of the country (17m homes serviceable) alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation’s population. The company is on track to bring 5G to all populated areas by end 2030, and offers more than 50% population 5G coverage today.

The company is committed to using the power of connectivity to make its better for people and the planet, taking action to close the digital divide and building an inclusive, resilient, and low carbon economy. The business has set an ambitious commitment to achieve net zero carbon across its operations, products and supply chain by the end of 2040.

Virgin Media O2 is a 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK’s largest businesses. Virgin Media O2 is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 12580944. Griffin House, 161 Hammersmith Road, London, United Kingdom, W6 8BS.

