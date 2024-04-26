Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2030

refinery vacuum distillation units market

Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2030

High dependence on crude oil for fossil fuels and plastic products is the key factor driving the global refinery vacuum distillation units market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market is expected to be driven by a high reliance on crude oil for fossil fuels and plastic goods. Furthermore, capacity expansion and new crude oil refinery projects globally is driving the growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market. However, high equipment costs may hinder the growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market during the forecast period. The global refinery vacuum distillation units market size was valued at $ 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14620

Vacuum distillation is a part of the refining process that helps to produce petroleum products out of the heavier oils left over from atmospheric distillation. About 80% of the refineries operating in the U.S. have a vacuum distillation unit, a secondary processing unit consisting of vacuum distillation columns. As the name vacuum distillation implies, the distillation column is under a vacuum, or significantly less than atmospheric pressure of 760 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). At low pressures, the boiling point of the ADU bottoms is low enough that lighter products can vaporize without cracking, or degrading, the oil.

The global refinery vacuum distillation units market growth is driven by an increase in petroleum products in the coming future. Furthermore, oil is a major component employed in the process of power generation. With the rising consumption rate of electricity across the world, the demand in the global refinery vacuum distillation units market has correspondingly increased. Moreover, one of the key drivers of the refinery vacuum distillation units market is the growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. However, the growth of the refinery vacuum distillation units market is restrained by factors such as lack of funds, delay in commissioning projects, acquiring lands, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in developed and developing nations across the world.

The global refinery vacuum distillation units market is segmented into type and region. Based on type, the global refinery vacuum distillation units market is segregated into dry and wet. The dry segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.2%. This is attributed to the fact that dry refinery vacuum distillation units do not introduce steam into the tower, and are more applicable to gas oil and fuels production.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/on-demand-updates/A14251

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Busch Group

Rufouz Hitek Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Edgen Murray

Maverick Engineering, Inc.

Maleta Cyclic Distillation LLC

KURAF MUHENDISLIK

Praj Industries

Alfa Laval

Axens

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share of the market in 2020, and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14620

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on type, the dry segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 73% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of refinery vacuum distillation units. It accounted for around 35% of the global market share in 2020.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modular-refineries-market-to-reach-3-6-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301810904.html

𝟐. 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/08/02/2272852/0/en/Oil-Refining-Market-to-Garner-3-751-5-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.