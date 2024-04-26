Soy Protein Ingredients Market Set to Reach $15.30 Billion by 2030

Soy Protein Ingredients Market info 1

Evolving Consumer Preferences and Industry Trends Shape a Dynamic Landscape

The surge in demand for soy protein reflects evolving consumer preferences and industry trends, presenting opportunities for market players to innovate and collaborate for long-term success.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global soy protein ingredients market was estimated at $9.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $15.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

rise in health awareness among consumers, increase in inclination toward plant protein and veganism, and surge in consumption of sports nutrition supplements drive the growth of the global soy protein ingredient market. On the other hand, undefined regulatory guidelines and growing prevalence of diseases in soybean plants restrain the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in demand for organic products and increase in usage of soy protein for pet food and animal feeding are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

rise in consumer belief that plant-based protein products have medicinal benefits such as improving immunity, lessening the risk of diabetes, heart attack, and others gave way to increased demand for soy protein, which impacted the global soy protein ingredients market negatively.

This trend is pretty likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

The global soy protein ingredients market is analyzed across type, application, and region. Based on type, the soy protein concentrates segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market. The soy flours segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global soy protein ingredients market, as analyzed by Allied Market Research, showcases promising growth potential driven by factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers, a growing preference for plant-based proteins and veganism, and a rising consumption of sports nutrition supplements. Despite challenges like undefined regulatory guidelines and disease prevalence in soybean plants, opportunities abound, including the demand surge for organic products and the expanding usage of soy protein in pet food and animal feeding.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted the market negatively, but the sustained belief in the medicinal benefits of plant-based protein products is expected to fuel continued growth post-pandemic. Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2020, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid expansion. Key players like Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Cargill, Inc. have implemented diverse strategies to fortify their market presence. Through insightful analysis, the report equips businesses with essential data to navigate market dynamics and formulate effective strategies for sustainable growth.

Based on technology, the bakery and confectionary segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The infant foods segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

The soy protein ingredients market, with its estimated value of $9.59 billion in 2020 and projected growth to $15.30 billion by 2030, signifies a dynamic landscape shaped by evolving consumer preferences and industry trends. The segment analysis reveals the dominance of soy protein concentrates and the rapid growth potential of soy flours, alongside diverse applications such as bakery and confectionary and infant foods. While challenges like regulatory ambiguities persist, opportunities emerge from the resilience of consumer demand and the adaptability of market players.

The strategic endeavors of key companies underscore the competitive intensity within the market, emphasizing the importance of innovation and collaboration in sustaining market leadership. With its holistic perspective, the report empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the soy protein ingredients market and capitalize on emerging opportunities for long-term success.

The key market players analyzed in the global soy protein ingredients market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), AG Processing Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., and the Kellogg Company. They have adhered to several strategies, including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others, to prove their flair in the industry.

