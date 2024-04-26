South Australian Shiraz on show in Bordeaux

Release date: 26/04/24

South Australia’s world-class shiraz is currently being showcased on the global stage as part of the ‘Via Sensoria’ exhibition, running until November at the iconic world wine museum, La Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, France.

This partnership ensures South Australian wines can be showcased to thousands of visitors to the centre each year, as well creating a platform for producers to conduct wine tastings, showcase events and contribute to the archive of wine literature available at the museum.

Wine is a significant contributor to South Australia’s economy and a key tourism drawcard with the state producing half of bottled wine and more than three quarters of the nation’s premium wine.

These initiatives are even more important than ever given the significant challenges from the wine industry including global oversupply and changes in market conditions.

Opportunities to take South Australia’s wine to new and existing markets around the world, provides the chance to promote the state on the global stage, and attract visitors and larger export numbers to the economy.

Shiraz from South Australian wineries Kalleske, Ochota Barrels, and Patritti are currently available to ‘Via Sensoria’ visitors, with wines from other producers on route.

The ‘Via Sensoria’ exhibition features four pavilions, each representing a season, with South Australia’s Autumn pavilion offering visitors sommelier-guided shiraz tastings surrounded by autumnal images and sounds to provide a full sensory experience. The Spring pavilion will feature Italian Prosecco, Summer will be rosé from Provence, and Winter will feature sweet, white Sauternes from Bordeaux.

Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven met with representatives from the Bordeaux wine industry on her international mission in August 2023, signing a three-year memorandum of understanding between the South Australian Government and Bordeaux’s La Cite du Vin.

Additional SA wineries set to be showcased in the coming weeks include Anderson Hill, Brash Higgins, Dandelion Vineyards, Heirloom Vineyards, Mitolo, Penfolds, Penley Estate, Pindarie Wines, Redheads Wines, Rymill Coonawarra, Saint-Clar Estate, Thistledown, and Yalumba.

As well as South Australian shiraz featured at ‘Via Sensoria’, Alkina Wine Estate, Patritti and Serafino Wines have also donated different varieties to be showcased in the ‘Belvedere’ tasting room at La Cité du Vin.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The relationship with Bordeaux through our membership of the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network continues bearing fruit, placing our premium wine on a global stage.

Being given the Autumn pavilion at La Cité du Vin’s ‘Via Sensoria’ is a fantastic opportunity to promote our world-class shiraz on the global stage in perhaps the most famous wine region in the world.

Attributable to Penfolds Chief Winemaker, Peter Gago

I can well remember when La Cité du Vin opened in Bordeaux. We’ve been involved from the start. More so now. Just so pleased that PIRSA, The Great Wine Capitals Network and all our friends in Bordeaux have so strenuously embraced South Australian wine culture and history.

A global showcase of the best of SA Shiraz – over 10,000 miles away in Bordeaux. It doesn’t come much better!