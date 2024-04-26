Northbound Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Friday, April 26, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2 northbound, between Wayne’s Ridge Road and Burch Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Friday, 2024, for driveway culvert installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised there will be a 12-foot lane restriction, to slow down, and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​