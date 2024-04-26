WVDOH continues spring pothole patching: Here’s where we’re patching today
News Provided By
April 26, 2024, 04:11 GMT
WVDOTCommunications@wv.gov
You just read:
WVDOH continues spring pothole patching: Here’s where we’re patching today
News Provided By
April 26, 2024, 04:11 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Paving and Base Failure Operations on WV 480, in Jefferson County, to Begin on Monday, April 29, 2024
Lane Restriction on 49 Hill Road and WV 2 (River Road), in Beech Bottom, Extended to Tuesday, May 14, 2024View All Stories From This Source