Smoothies Market is anticipated to surpass US$26.879 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.48%

The smoothies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% from US$16.213 billion in 2022 to US$26.879 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the smoothies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$26.879 billion by 2029.
A smoothie is a cold beverage in a thick pattern that contains various vegetable and fruit blends that contain nutritional value and provide health benefits to individuals as the liquid is blended with main materials consisting of water, dairy, plant-based, and additional items like ice creams, nuts, seeds, yogurt, and flavoured syrups to coupe up the flavour of the smoothies.
The smoothie is a mixture of various nutrient materials that promote health as well as boost the performance of individuals. The smoothie is a beneficiary liquid in many ways as the thick blend is easy to make and drink, which improves brain function, enhances the digestion system, and most importantly it can be modified based on the flavour one wishes to drink.
Growing demand for convenience is the primary driving force behind the smoothies market growth. A busy lifestyle is one of the main factors that influence the growth towards convenience. Most people rely on quick snacks or shakes that are enriched in protein and minerals that boost the metabolism of the body the whole day due to a busy schedule one can opt for convenient and easy food where smoothies are the best options.
Smoothies are thick chilled drinks that involve various food materials like milk, oats, fruits, plant-based solutions, and yogurt where these components help the smoothies to blend well and provide necessary nutritional value to the one who consumes them on daily basis.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the smoothies market growth.
• For instance, in February 2024 Sunny Sky Products launched a product called “Dr. Smoothie Lemon Refresher” The drink contains citrus flavour and natural enhanced green coffee extract which is a perfect option for both blend and solo drink. This product helps retailers to add this product to their menu to provide healthy drinks to customers.
• For instance, in February 2023 Parle Agro launched a product “Smoodh” a fruit smoothie the product consists of fruits and yogurt which makes a perfect refreshing blend. The product Is available in three different flavors namely “Guava Chilli” “Banana Rum” and “Mixed Berries”.
The smoothies market, based on type is segmented into three categories namely fruit-based smoothies, dairy-based smoothies, and others. Fruit-based smoothie is expected to account for a major share of the smoothie market. Owning to fruit-based smoothies as these fruits contain various vitamins which is preferred by health-conscious people.
The smoothies market, based on distribution channel is segmented into five categories namely restaurants, smoothie bars, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to account for a major share of the smoothie market. The supermarket and hypermarket provide a variety of options for consumers to buy smoothies and convenient places which are preferred by customers for smoothies.
Based on geography, the market for smoothies is expanding significantly in the North American region due to a variety of factors. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for smoothies in various industries, including food and beverages, hypermarkets and supermarkets, health, and fitness. The demand is being driven by these countries due to growing awareness of health and fitness with a convenient way of making and carrying which provides a national value to the body in the era of busy schedules of work.
The research includes several key players from the smoothies market, such as PepsiCo Inc, Innocent Drinks (The Coca-Cola Company), Smoothie King, Bolthouse Farms, Jamba Juice Company, Suja Juice, Barfresh Food Group, Tropical Smoothie Café, Ella’s Kitchen Ltd, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies.
The market analytics report segments the global smoothie market as follows:
• By Type
o Fruit-based Smoothie
o Dairy-based Smoothie
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Restaurants
o Smoothie bars
o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• PepsiCo Inc
• Innocent Drinks (The Coca-Cola Company)
• Smoothie King
• Bolthouse Farms
• Jamba Juice Company
• Suja Juice
• Barfresh Food Group
• Tropical Smoothie Café
• Ella’s Kitchen Ltd
