Hearing Advisory: EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak to Testify on May 1

WASHINGTON — On May 1, 2024 at 10:00am ET, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing titled, “A Hearing with the President of EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter Daszak.” This hearing will examine EcoHealth Alliance’s (EcoHealth) use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as hold Dr. Daszak publicly accountable for any and all discrepancies between his closed-door transcribed interview and available evidence. Prior to Dr. Daszak’s public testimony, the Select Subcommittee will release the full transcript from Dr. Daszak’s transcribed interview and publish a detailed report about EcoHealth’s impact on the origins of COVID-19.

WHAT: Hearing titled “A Hearing with the President of EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter Daszak”

DATE: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

TIME: 10:00AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Dr. Peter Daszak

President

EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online.

