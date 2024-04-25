STN: BL 125703
Proper Name: brexucabtagene autoleucel
Tradename: TECARTUS
Manufacturer: Kite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Indication:
TECARTUS is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of:
- Adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- Adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
Product Information
Supporting Documents