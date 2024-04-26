A Leader in the Movement for Prisoners’ Rights Shares His Life's Story in New Memoir Centering Solidarity and Resistance

"What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly: A Memoir of Resilience and Resurrection" by Dorsey Nunn Dorsey Nunn, co-founder of All of Us Or None (AOUON)

A decade in prison became the catalyst for the nationwide movement Dorsey Nunn created to restore dignity and justice to the currently and formerly incarcerated

Dorsey Nunn is one of the grand love warriors and freedom fighters of his generation! Don’t miss his powerful and poignant story of tragedy and triumph!” — Cornel West, philosopher and author of "Race Matters"