MPD Arrests Suspect in Fairlawn Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District arrested a man for a shooting in Southeast.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:29 p.m., the victim was inside a business in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect confronted the victim and a physical altercation ensued. The altercation continued outside the business where the suspect brandished a gun and shot the victim. The victim fled from the suspect and sought medical assistance at the Sixth Police District Substation. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit apprehended the suspect in this offense. 30-year-old Calvon Brown of Southeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). A firearm and ammunition were recovered in connection with his arrest. Brown was additionally charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession.

CCN: 24043455

