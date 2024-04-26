Updated Reward* MPD Seeking Man Wanted for Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the community’s assistance in the search for a wanted suspect involved in a Northeast shooting.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., members of the Fourth District responded to the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male and a 5-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Alante Partlow, of Northeast D.C. He is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court Arrest Warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victims were known to each other.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Due to Partlow’s reckless and dangerous actions and in partnership with MPD, the US Marshals Service has offered an additional reward of up to $5,000, bringing the total possible reward amount for this case up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Alante Partlow.

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this wanted person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24060995