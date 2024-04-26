Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Northwest Purse Snatching

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of a man for a Northwest purse snatching.

On March 17, 2024, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a woman was walking at the intersection of 18th Street and Lamont Street, Northwest, when she was approached by the suspect, who snatched her handbag and ran off.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Charles Monroe, of Southeast, was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, 2024, and charged with Robbery (Force & Violence).

CCN: 24040486

