Sen. Cramer: FAA Awards More Than $4 Million to Airports Across North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the award of $4,093,055 to three airports in North Dakota for the following projects and initiatives:

$2,918,323 to the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority for the reconstruction of 4,206 feet of runway to maintain structural integrity of the pavement and minimize foreign object debris.

$1,014,732 to the Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority for the reconstruction of the existing 10,200 square foot terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and luggage.

$160,000 to the Cavalier Municipal Airport Authority to fund the design phase of a project rehabilitating 3,300 feet of the existing runway pavement.

These funds will be distributed through the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program, which was established by the fully paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide airports with funding for modernization and safety projects.