Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,714 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Cramer: FAA Awards More Than $4 Million to Airports Across North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the award of $4,093,055 to three airports in North Dakota for the following projects and initiatives: 

  • $2,918,323 to the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority for the reconstruction of 4,206 feet of runway to maintain structural integrity of the pavement and minimize foreign object debris. 
  • $1,014,732 to the Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority for the reconstruction of the existing 10,200 square foot terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and luggage.
  • $160,000 to the Cavalier Municipal Airport Authority to fund the design phase of a project rehabilitating 3,300 feet of the existing runway pavement. 

These funds will be distributed through the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program, which was established by the fully paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide airports with funding for modernization and safety projects.

You just read:

Sen. Cramer: FAA Awards More Than $4 Million to Airports Across North Dakota

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more