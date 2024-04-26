ENDEAVOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of EDR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Submit Release
NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Endeavor Group holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) ("Endeavor") breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Silver Lake.

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake in a $13 billion cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares it does not already own, other than rolled interests. Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Endeavor’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Endeavor’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Endeavor and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
mergers@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


