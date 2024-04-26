The 2024 Cashman Good Government Award awarded to the University of Nevada, Reno Collegiate Academy program

The University of Nevada Reno's Collegiate Academy program has been presented with the Cashman Good Government Award for making higher education affordable and accessible to students across Nevada. The Cashman Good Government Award, sponsored by the Nevada Taxpayers Association, honors government entities and individuals who put workplace experience together with ingenuity to make citizen services work better, faster and cheaper.

“This exciting announcement is a testament to the hard work and dedication from staff and faculty who together have cultivated a community of student success in high schools across Nevada,” University of Nevada, Reno Executive Vice President and Provost Jeff Thompson said. “The Collegiate Academy program exemplifies our mission and commitment to the State of Nevada as its land grant institution. We are here to serve and support all the students of our great state, creating fair and equal access to the powerful advantage of higher education.”

The Collegiate Academy is a dual credit program that offers students the chance to take University-level courses while still in high school, providing the opportunity to earn discounted college credits while preparing for university life. Collegiate Academy high school teachers are partnered with University faculty to collaboratively develop coursework and receive mentorship in their teaching each semester. Both students and educators benefit from a refreshed curriculum that fits the rigors of college-level courses.

“Much of the credit for this award goes to our University professors and partnered high school teachers,” Director of Dual Credit Initiatives Joe Nannini said. “The curriculum developed and the experiences these students have gained in the Collegiate Academy classrooms have been both rigorous and creative. Our Collegiate Academy faculty are providing students with unique and invaluable experiences in education that will help build confidence for future academic pursuits. Congratulations to all involved in this project.”

The University's Collegiate Academy partnership with Nevada high schools has increased access to dual credit opportunities for students in the state, a high-impact practice shown to increase college degree completion. Since 2021, the Collegiate Academy has grown from 2 to 29 schools, increasing students served from 200 to 5,000+ across urban, rural and underserved communities. Nevada high school students have earned over 41,000 college credits.

The Cashman Good Government Award highlights the Collegiate Academy’s success as it continues to grow. Looking forward, Collegiate Academy staff and faculty plan to expand to more schools to support more students across Nevada.

“I am inspired by the high school students across our state for their participation and success in the University of Nevada, Reno Collegiate Academy classrooms,” University President Brian Sandoval said. “We started this program to provide a more equitable pathway to higher education for Nevada’s students. I am proud that the program has accomplished its mission to provide students with confidence in their academic prowess and enthusiasm for rigorous learning. Congratulations to all who have dedicated their time and efforts to making this program a success.”