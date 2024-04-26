Submit Release
Full closure of the northbound H-2 off-ramps from Farrington and Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a full closure of the northbound H-2/Mililani/Wahiawā off-ramps from eastbound Farrington Highway (Waipahu), and from westbound Kamehameha Highway (Pearl City). A full closure of the ramps is needed to allow for repaving work in the right lane on the H-2 Freeway. Closures will occur on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly.

 

Motorists traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway are advised to make a left turn onto Waiawa Road, a left turn onto Farrington Highway, a right turn onto Kamehameha Highway, then a right turn onto Ka Uka Boulevard, from which they may enter the northbound H-2 Freeway.

 

Motorists traveling westbound on Kamehameha Highway will be directed to the westbound H-1 Freeway, where they may take the Waikele/Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 7), make a right turn onto Lumi‘āina Street, a left turn onto Kamehameha Highway, then a right turn onto Ka Uka Boulevard, from which they may enter the northbound H-2 Freeway. Click here (link map below) to view a map of the alternate routes.

 

HDOT reminds motorists to allow for extra travel time and to check their preferred traffic applications to plan their commutes. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

