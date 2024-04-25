Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,687 in the last 365 days.

Call for articles: Water – making the invisible visible

The Editorial Board of the European Geologist journal (EGJ), invites you to submit articles for the 58th issue of the journal. The theme of this issue will be ‘Water – making the invisible visible’ for publication in December 2024 and we welcome your contributions related to the topic.

Please send your proposed article with the name of the author(s), the working title of the article and a short abstract of about ten lines by 24 May 2024 to Editor-in-Chief Pavlos Tyrologou (pavlos.tyrologou@eurogeologists.eu) and cc staff and layout editor Anita Stein (anita.stein@eurogeologists.eu).

The Editorial Board will decide upon the acceptance of the proposed articles by 30 May 2024. The selected articles will be invited for submission and peer review in their full version by 13 September 2024.

You may find the guidelines for authors at https://eurogeologists.eu/journal/.

The European Geologist journal is a diamond open-access peer-reviewed journal indexed by DOAJ.

You just read:

Call for articles: Water – making the invisible visible

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more