Call for articles: Water – making the invisible visible

The Editorial Board of the European Geologist journal (EGJ), invites you to submit articles for the 58th issue of the journal. The theme of this issue will be ‘Water – making the invisible visible’ for publication in December 2024 and we welcome your contributions related to the topic.

Please send your proposed article with the name of the author(s), the working title of the article and a short abstract of about ten lines by 24 May 2024 to Editor-in-Chief Pavlos Tyrologou (pavlos.tyrologou@eurogeologists.eu) and cc staff and layout editor Anita Stein (anita.stein@eurogeologists.eu).

The Editorial Board will decide upon the acceptance of the proposed articles by 30 May 2024. The selected articles will be invited for submission and peer review in their full version by 13 September 2024.

You may find the guidelines for authors at https://eurogeologists.eu/journal/.

The European Geologist journal is a diamond open-access peer-reviewed journal indexed by DOAJ.