Vurbil: AI-Powered Alternative in a Post-TikTok US
U.S. bans TikTok, millions seek new creative haven. Vurbil shines as an AI-driven social media beacon that encourages civil discourse through live debates.
We developed Vurbil to elevate the social media experience. Vurbil fills the void with a vibrant, interactive community. Welcome to our Global Town Square. Welcome to the future of social media.”DENVER, CO, US, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vurbil, Inc., the pioneering social media platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, with two patents pending, is proud to announce its rise as a unique alternative to TikTok in the U.S. With TikTok’s departure, Vurbil stands ready to welcome the global community to its unique platform that champions constructive dialogue and dynamic content creation. Vurbil offers many unique features and some more familiar to social media users such as live streaming (Vurbil Live) and encrypted chats (Vurbil Chat).
— Erik M. Underwood
Vurbil is not just another social media site; it is the world’s first platform that integrates live video debating and video commenting, powered by cutting-edge AI. This technology ensures a moderated debate structure, fostering conversation rather than confrontation. Vurbil acknowledges the immense power of the content creator economy (estimated at $250B), and coming soon, the platform will offer novel opportunities for content creators and influencers.
As the U.S. looks to bid farewell to TikTok, Vurbil invites former TikTok enthusiasts and newcomers alike to join a platform where every voice matters.
Vurbil’s innovative features include:
• Live Video Commenting: Respond to posts with the nuance and personality only video can convey.
• AI-Moderated Debates: Engage in live debates on any topic with a structured, respectful environment. Each debate is geared for social media audiences with a maximum duration of three minutes.
• Personalized Content: Discover content tailored to your interests, driven by a user-selected interest algorithm.
• User Star Rating: Drive accountability with a community-based rating system.
In the wake of TikTok’s ban, Vurbil recognizes the gap left in the hearts of content creators and audiences worldwide. Vurbil’s founder and CEO, Erik M. Underwood, states, “We developed Vurbil to elevate the social media experience. Vurbil fills the void with a vibrant, interactive community. Welcome to our Global Town Square. Welcome to the future of social media.”
Vurbil is committed to continuous innovation and is actively expanding its team to enhance product development and user experience. Following a successful investment round, Vurbil is engaged in a $15M Series B funding round to further revolutionize how we connect online.
Many users are already securing their unique Vurbil handles ahead of the global hard launch, scheduled for June 2024. Join the Vurbil community today to choose your unique handle and begin experiencing the future of social media. Available for iOS, Android and web. Visit Vurbil.com for more information.
About Vurbil, Inc.: Vurbil, Inc. is a Denver-based AI tech company that has redefined social media with its unique platform for live video debates and commenting. With a mission to encourage civil discourse and idea sharing, Vurbil is set to become the new home for the global online community.
