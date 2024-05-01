A Cosmic Tale of Friendship and Discovery - Candido Bretto's "There’s No Chocolate on Mars” is Set to be Released

There’s No Chocolate on Mars Briley & Baxter Publications

Embark on a Journey Through the Stars with Marcus and the Stars in this Heartwarming Children's Adventure, Available May 14th

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Books, a beacon of heartwarming children's literature, is thrilled to announce that preorders are now open for "There’s No Chocolate on Mars" by acclaimed author Candido Bretto. Step into the enchanting world of Marcus and the Stars within the cozy confines of the tiny wooden workshop in this eagerly anticipated sequel to "The Falling Star Repairman."

In "There’s No Chocolate on Mars," it has been nine months since Marcus became the galaxy's new falling star repairman. When a star named Daniel falls from the sky, Marcus discovers there is more to fixing Daniel than what meets the eye. Join Daniel and the other fallen stars in Marcus's care as they learn an important lesson about friendship and inclusion in an unexpected way!

Bretto's tender storytelling unfolds within the quaint setting of the tiny wooden workshop, where each scene brims with warmth and affection. Amidst the hum of celestial machinery and the flicker of starlight, Marcus and his friends share precious moments of laughter, understanding, and unconditional love, reaffirming the importance of family bonds.

Expanding upon the themes introduced in the first book, “The Falling Star Repairman,” "There’s No Chocolate on Mars" invites readers to witness the transformative power of love and connection within the comforting embrace of home. Through evocative prose and Maddy Moore’s enchanting illustrations, Bretto crafts a narrative that resonates deeply with readers of all ages, reminding us of the enduring sweetness found within the bonds of family.

Children will be captivated by the whimsical adventures of Marcus and the Stars as they navigate the challenges of friendship and discovery in the vast expanse of the cosmos. With relatable characters, engaging storytelling, and vibrant illustrations, "There’s No Chocolate on Mars" promises to ignite the imagination and inspire young readers to explore the wonders of the universe.

Parents will cherish "There’s No Chocolate on Mars" as a valuable addition to their family library, offering a heartwarming tale that reinforces important values of friendship, inclusion, and the power of love. Through Marcus's journey, children will learn valuable lessons about empathy, compassion, and the beauty of diversity, fostering a deeper understanding of the world around them.

Preorders are now available for "There’s No Chocolate on Mars" on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstores. Journey with Marcus and the Stars through the heartwarming moments that unfold within the tiny wooden workshop, where love and connection illuminate the darkness of the cosmos. Available on May 14, 2024.

About the Author:

Candido Bretto is an African American/Cape Verdean American music producer, songwriter, and musician. He grew up in the seaside town of Marshfield, MA in a musical family. After graduating high school, Candido earned a Certificate of Study from Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. In 2019, Candido released the album Rockin’ The Secrets of Plymouth Rock, featuring 28 students from six Plymouth, MA public elementary schools. Candido enjoyed teaching toddler through sixth grade music at Bay Farm Montessori Academy (BFMA) in Duxbury, MA. BFMA students enjoyed participating in drama, and Candido enjoyed teaching them the songs they sang on stage in musicals. Earlier in his career, Candido landed a rewarding job at Woodward School for Girls in Quincy, MA, teaching music to grades six through twelve. It was there he saw the awesome power of music theory positively affect the lives of adolescents.

About Briley & Baxter Books:

Briley & Baxter Books, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Briley and Baxter Books provides uplifting and inspirational narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Ten percent of publishing royalties are donated monthly to different children's charities and organizations.