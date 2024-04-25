Free CPR Training Event at Salt Creek Beach Park Presented by I-SEA Sunglasses at Dana Point Film Festival on May 4th

I-SEA Breathing Life Back Into Each Other, Nature, and Society with CPR.

Help I-SEA breathe life back into each other, nature, and society with CPR. Conserve Protect, Renew & Compassion, Patience, Respect.

We believe in the power of CPR for nature: Conserve, Protect & Renew; as well as for society: Compassion, Patience, and Respect will breathe life back into any situation.” — Joey Santley

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I-SEA Sunglasses is proud to announce a free CPR training event, scheduled to take place on Saturday May 4th, 2024, at Salt Creek Beach Park in Dana Point from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The event will be taking place as part of the Dana Point Film Festival at the main stage where Common Sense band will be performing later in the day to kick off the festivities.

Help I-SEA Breathe Life back into Each Other, Society, and Nature through CPR. We aim to empower individuals with life-saving skills and foster a culture of preparedness within the community. Participants will receive comprehensive training in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator) operation, and how to stop bleeding in emergency situations. These certifications are particularly crucial for enthusiasts of extreme sports where quick thinking and action can make all the difference between life and death.

Leading the training sessions will be experts from Mana-Group Solutions, renowned for their expertise in emergency medical training. Participants will learn essential techniques to respond effectively in emergencies, potentially saving lives in critical situations.

"We believe in the power of CPR for nature: Conserve, Protect & Renew; as well as for society: Compassion, Patience, and Respect will breathe life back into any situation” said Joey Santley, Co-Founder of I-SEA Sunglasses. "Our goal is to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to respond confidently and effectively in emergency situations, we also strive to breathe life back into nature and society and for us CPR is a great platform to help convey our message.”

"Our goal is to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to respond confidently and effectively in emergency situations, whether on the beach, in nature, or in everyday life."

Joining the training will be I-SEA ambassadors Greyson Fletcher, Ivan Florence, and Blair Conklin. This unique opportunity allows attendees to learn alongside their heroes and gain insights from their real-life experiences.

In addition to invaluable training, participants will receive a complimentary goodie bag filled with promo items from I-SEA, valued at $300, just a bonus in I-SEA's commitment to supporting the community and promoting safety awareness.

Limited spots are available for this exclusive training event, and pre-registration is required.

To secure your place, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-sea-cpr-free-training-tickets-873002994457

Don't miss this opportunity to learn life-saving skills, connect with the community, and make a difference. Join us on May 4th at Salt Creek Beach Park and together, let's breathe life back into each other, nature, and society with CPR.

Visit: https://www.i-sea.com