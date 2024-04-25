Governor Abbott Readies State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Wildfire Threats, Severe Weather

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of critical wildfire danger and severe weather across Texas through the weekend.



“Texas is fully prepared to respond to wildfire threats across West Texas and the Panhandle and deploy resources as severe weather begins to impact communities across our state in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to closely monitor weather conditions, state and local emergency response personnel are standing by to protect our fellow Texans across the state. I urge all Texans to remain weather-aware, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”



According to the National Weather Service, elevated-to-critical wildfire weather conditions are forecast for West Texas and the Panhandle through the weekend. Large areas of the state are also expected to face strong to severe thunderstorms, including increased risks of large hail, damaging wind, excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding, and possible tornadoes. The severe weather begins in North and West Texas and will shift to South and East Texas.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM placed the following state emergency response resources on standby to support local response operations for severe weather and wildfire danger:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams and Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages and Severe Weather Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with road closures; motor graders to support emergency response operations

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to assist with road closures and traffic control

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Park Rangers and Game Wardens to provide law enforcement support

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area



Texans are urged to proactively prepare for weather risks by making a plan, monitoring local weather forecast information, and keeping emergency supplies readily available. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood information at TexasFlood.org, access fire preparedness information at tfsweb.tamu.edu, and find severe weather safety tips at TexasReady.gov.

