Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Governing Board Of The Texas School For The Deaf

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Christopher Moreland, M.D. and Shawn P. Saladin, Ph.D. and appointed Lisalee Egbert, Ph.D. to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf for terms set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Board oversees the provision of all School for the Deaf services and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Christopher Moreland, M.D. of Austin is an internal medicine physician and professor at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin where he serves as interim chief for the Division of Hospital Medicine and director of the Associate Residency Program. Moreland received a bachelor’s degree from UT Austin, Master of Public Health from the University of California, Davis, and Doctor of Medicine from UT Houston Medical School.

Shawn P. Saladin, Ph.D. of Edinburg is the assistant dean and director of student accessibility services at UT Rio Grande Valley. He is a past member of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities and volunteers with several organizations focused on rehabilitation and interpreter training. Saladin received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education, Master of Education in Industrial Education from Texas A&M University, and Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education from UT Austin.

Lisalee D. Egbert Ph.D. of Arlington is a professor and coordinator of American sign language & deaf studies program at UT Arlington. Egbert received a certification in reverse interpreting from Sierra College, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from California State University, Northridge, and Doctor of Philosophy from Texas Woman's University.