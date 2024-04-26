Shrtlst Unveils Las Vegas Launch: Local A-Listers Redefine City Exploration for Travelers and Locals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shrtlst, the groundbreaking platform revolutionizing city exploration for travelers, has just unveiled Las Vegas as its first city. Fueled by frustration with unreliable online reviews and influencer-driven promotions, Shrtlst aims to streamline the discovery process. By connecting users with genuine locals, A-Listers, the platform provides expert advice, sparing travelers the hassle of sifting through lackluster reviews, leaving only the most authentic of experiences to choose from.
Dana Manacher, a seasoned professional in the upscale hotel and luxury travel sectors, is the CEO of Shrtlst.
Shrtlst showcases a diverse array of A-Listers and is expanding into major cities, offering users exceptional, unbiased recommendations that create authentic experiences for travelers. The upcoming launch of the Shrtlst app will further elevate the experience, offering a user-friendly interface for effortless exploration and booking.
In addition to exploring the platform, users are encouraged to engage with Shrtlst's vibrant social media platforms, guided by A-Listers, and offering a peek into unique travel, entertainment, and culinary experiences. As evidenced by Shrtlst's posts receiving thousands of bookmarks, it’s clear that the platform goes beyond inspiration, it facilitates concrete plans.
“We firmly believe that travel transcends mere checklists of tourist attractions.” says Shrtlst CEO Dana Manacher. “It is about connecting with people, immersing yourself in culture, and creating memories that last a lifetime. Join us in reshaping the way people travel, taste, and experience destinations – one city at a time."
Shrtlst’s Las Vegas launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey. Whether you are a solo traveler, a family on vacation, or a digital nomad, Shrtlst invites you to explore cities like never before.
Shrtlst has also revealed its luxury travel branch for creating hand-selected, bespoke experiences called The Shrtlst Passport. This service pairs each client with a personal travel concierge, where every aspect of their vacation is booked, scheduled, and designed with the utmost care. Made for the most affluent of individuals, these perfectly-curated getaways are the epitome of leisure travel anywhere across the globe.
Follow Shrtlst on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X at @TheShrtlst for the latest updates.
###
About Shrtlst.
Shrtlst is an innovative platform dedicated to offering genuine and impartial guidance for exploring top cities globally. In response to the prevalence of biased endorsements and unreliable reviews, Shrtlst connects users with knowledgeable local insiders, dubbed A-Listers, who offer authentic insights into their cities. Unlike other platforms saturated with paid promotions, Shrtlst ensures that recommendations stem from passion rather than monetary incentives. A-Listers are compensated with a commitment to absolute objectivity, with each recommendation rigorously vetted by market managers to maintain high standards of quality and authenticity. Users gain access to trusted recommendations, streamlining their search for the finest city experiences. Explore the ultimate tips at https://shrtlst.com/ and follow Shrtlst on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
Media Contacts:
Kirvin Doak Communications
shrtlstpr@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Terri L Maruca
Dana Manacher, a seasoned professional in the upscale hotel and luxury travel sectors, is the CEO of Shrtlst.
Shrtlst showcases a diverse array of A-Listers and is expanding into major cities, offering users exceptional, unbiased recommendations that create authentic experiences for travelers. The upcoming launch of the Shrtlst app will further elevate the experience, offering a user-friendly interface for effortless exploration and booking.
In addition to exploring the platform, users are encouraged to engage with Shrtlst's vibrant social media platforms, guided by A-Listers, and offering a peek into unique travel, entertainment, and culinary experiences. As evidenced by Shrtlst's posts receiving thousands of bookmarks, it’s clear that the platform goes beyond inspiration, it facilitates concrete plans.
“We firmly believe that travel transcends mere checklists of tourist attractions.” says Shrtlst CEO Dana Manacher. “It is about connecting with people, immersing yourself in culture, and creating memories that last a lifetime. Join us in reshaping the way people travel, taste, and experience destinations – one city at a time."
Shrtlst’s Las Vegas launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey. Whether you are a solo traveler, a family on vacation, or a digital nomad, Shrtlst invites you to explore cities like never before.
Shrtlst has also revealed its luxury travel branch for creating hand-selected, bespoke experiences called The Shrtlst Passport. This service pairs each client with a personal travel concierge, where every aspect of their vacation is booked, scheduled, and designed with the utmost care. Made for the most affluent of individuals, these perfectly-curated getaways are the epitome of leisure travel anywhere across the globe.
Follow Shrtlst on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X at @TheShrtlst for the latest updates.
###
About Shrtlst.
Shrtlst is an innovative platform dedicated to offering genuine and impartial guidance for exploring top cities globally. In response to the prevalence of biased endorsements and unreliable reviews, Shrtlst connects users with knowledgeable local insiders, dubbed A-Listers, who offer authentic insights into their cities. Unlike other platforms saturated with paid promotions, Shrtlst ensures that recommendations stem from passion rather than monetary incentives. A-Listers are compensated with a commitment to absolute objectivity, with each recommendation rigorously vetted by market managers to maintain high standards of quality and authenticity. Users gain access to trusted recommendations, streamlining their search for the finest city experiences. Explore the ultimate tips at https://shrtlst.com/ and follow Shrtlst on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
Media Contacts:
Kirvin Doak Communications
shrtlstpr@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Terri L Maruca
Kirvin Doak Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok