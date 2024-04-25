Biden-Harris Administration Hosts Inaugural Wildfire Smoke Webinar, Highlights Dangers and Defines Actionable Ways to Combat and Prepare for Increased Risk of Wildfires

WASHINGTON -- To help individuals and communities protect themselves from the risks and effects of wildfire smoke, the Biden-Harris Administration through FEMA is hosting the first-ever Wildfire Smoke Resilience Summit on April 29, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET. As part of FEMA’s Extreme Heat summit series, this wildfire virtual summit is an opportunity to learn about resources, get information about funding and hear wildfire smoke best practices.

Throughout April, FEMA worked with partners across the nation to recognize the effects of a changing climate and how communities can build resilience to withstand the risk of today and those anticipated in the future. As part of FEMA’s Year of Resilience, this event reflects the national partnership of agencies working to address the risk and effects of wildfire smoke.

During the webinar, participants will hear from U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell and federal partners from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. FEMA Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas will moderate roundtable discussions.

Participants will learn how their peers are addressing wildfires and how their initiatives enhance preparedness, one action at a time. UFSA, CDC and EPA speakers will discuss how they are supporting individual and community resilience to the effects of wildfire. They will also provide information on federal funding and resources to help combat wildfires.

As wildfire events become more frequent and more severe -- especially during periods of extreme heat, FEMA continues to help prepare the nation for these deadly events. On May 21, FEMA’s Extreme Heat series concludes with a hybrid in-person-virtual summit hosted by FEMA Region 5 in Chicago. Building on the lessons learned from the 2023 Extreme Heat Summit, this two-day engagement will offer opportunities for discussion, networking and cross-collaboration between all levels of government and community partners.