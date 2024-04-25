PHOTO GALLERY: Run for Army Reserve's 116th birthday

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

U.S. Army Reserve Command Soldiers and leadership participate in a morning run as part of the Army Reserve's 116th birthday celebration April 23, 2024, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

This year’s theme is “Today's Army Reserve: Building critical skills for the Nation.” The Army Reserve offers over 120 different career fields and draws talent right from the community. Soldiers can answer their calling while building on their civilian profession or try a new career that fulfills a separate purpose.