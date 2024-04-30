Yucaipa Valley Awarded Official American Viticultural Area Status
Yucaipa, CA – After years of meticulous development and anticipation, the Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance proudly announces the official publication of the Yucaipa Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA) Petition in the Federal Register. The announcement marks a pivotal milestone for the local wine industry, underpinned by the dedicated efforts of the Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance, which originally drafted the petition in 2018, with perfection achieved by June 2019.
This prestigious designation establishes the Yucaipa Valley as a permanent AVA, allowing growers and vintners to highlight the Yucaipa Valley AVA on their wine labels, signifying the distinct origin of their fruits. The new AVA status promises to enhance the region’s reputation as a producer of fine wines and cement its status as a new wine destination.
A Pinnacle of Elevation and Quality
Located 70 miles east of Los Angeles, the Yucaipa Valley now holds the distinction of being the highest elevation AVA in the State of California and ranks among the highest nationwide, reaching elevations of up to 5,200 feet. This unique position contributes to a one-of-a-kind terroir, characterized by alluvial fanning, significant elevation changes, and large diurnal temperature swings — second only to the renowned Paso Robles AVA.
Fertile Grounds for Exceptional Wine Production
Currently, the Yucaipa Valley is home to over 30 flourishing vineyards and two bonded wineries, with additional enterprises underway. Four vintners are already showcasing wines made from Yucaipa Valley grapes, a number expected to grow as vines mature and produce more fruit.
Future Prospects
The establishment of the Yucaipa Valley AVA is not only a nod to the current achievements but also a beacon for future potential. The unique environmental features of the area are anticipated to yield some of the highest quality grapes and wines in California. For additional details about the Yucaipa Valley AVA and the unique characteristics of our terroir, please visit yvwa.org.
About the Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance
The Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance is committed to promoting and enhancing the winemaking and viticultural potential of the Yucaipa Valley. By fostering a collaborative environment among growers, vintners, and the community, the Alliance aims to advance the quality and reputation of Yucaipa Valley wines and vineyards.
This press release is issued on behalf of the Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance. For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact yucaipawinealliance@gmail.com.
Devin Cohen
Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance
