MDC hunter education skills sessions available at Powder Valley Nature Center and Busch Shooting Range in May and June

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering Hunter Education (HED) Skills Sessions in the St. Louis Region, which will give new hunters the chance to get HED certified before the fall rush.

The HED Skills Sessions will be held at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood and the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. These will enable students who have finished the online or self-study guide knowledge portion of the program to complete their certification for fall hunting seasons.

Hunter Education (HED) certification is required for all hunters born on or after January 1, 1967, and who are 16 years of age or older. There is an 11-year-old age minimum requirement to take the Missouri HED Class. The HED program can serve as a refresher for seasoned hunters as well.

Hunter Education Skills Sessions with openings still available are listed by county below, including links to pre-register:

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

Wednesday, May 15 from 6-9 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46Y

Wednesday, June 12 from 6 – 9 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46M

August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center

Monday, May 6 from 5 – 8 p.m.: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46f

Missouri’s HED offers two components. The knowledge portion can be completed by taking an online/mobile course, using a self-study guide available at MDC offices, or in a traditional in-person classroom setting. The hands-on skills session enables students to demonstrate their understanding of the concepts taught in the knowledge portion.

Those age 11-15 must complete either the self-study guide, online, or classroom portion, and attend a skills session. Anyone 16 and older may complete the book or classroom portion and attend the free skills session or complete the class exclusively online for a fee which is paid to the online vendor.

Participants should bring their skills session qualifier certificate or a student manual with the review questions completed. Students 15 and under must also bring a copy of their birth certificate or other proof of age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session. Please arrive a minimum of 15 minutes before the beginning of the class to complete registration; late arrivals will not be admitted.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270. The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987.