The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported net income and earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Analysis of First Quarter Earnings

Net income and earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $4.4 million and $0.20, respectively, compared to $6.5 million and $0.29, respectively, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The principal drivers of the lower earnings were a decline in net interest income of $5.5 million, or 23.2%, and a $1.1 million credit provision for credit losses taken in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by a loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decline in net interest income primarily resulted from the current rate environment’s impact on the Bank’s liability sensitive balance sheet. The quarter produced a return on average assets of 0.42%, return on average equity of 4.72%, net interest margin of 1.79%, and an efficiency ratio of 76.48%.

Net interest income declined when comparing the first quarters of 2024 and 2023 due to an increase in interest expense of $11.0 million that was only partially offset by a $5.5 million increase in interest income. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 151 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 52 basis points when comparing the two quarters. Also contributing to the decline in net interest income was a shift in the mix of funding as average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $155.4 million while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $137.3 million.

Noninterest income, excluding the loss on sales of securities, increased $272,000, or 10.9%, when comparing the first quarters of 2024 and 2023. Recurring components of noninterest income including bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) and service charges on deposit accounts had increases of 7.7% and 11.8%, respectively. Other noninterest income increased 12.7% and included increases of $106,000 in real estate tax refunds and $52,000 in merchant card services.

Noninterest expense declined $365,000, or 2.2%, for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Reductions in legal fees of $233,000, occupancy and equipment expense of $111,000 and director fees of $82,000 primarily drove the decline. These items were partially offset by an increase of $209,000 in salaries and employee benefits due to higher incentive compensation and group health costs in the current quarter.

The Bank did not record a credit loss provision in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a credit provision of $1.1 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Changes in the credit loss reserve were driven largely by net chargeoffs of $657,000. The reserve coverage ratio on March 31, 2024, was 0.88% of total loans as compared to 0.89% of total loans at December 31, 2023. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were modest at $292,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on March 31, 2024. Overall credit quality in the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Income tax expense decreased $357,000, and the effective tax rate declined from 9.1% in the first quarter of 2023 to 6.2% in the current quarter. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust and BOLI. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.         

Analysis of Earnings – First Quarter 2024 Versus Fourth Quarter 2023

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 declined $1.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.8 million, primarily due to higher cost of funds on total interest-bearing liabilities, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.9 million. Salaries and employee benefit expenses were considerably lower in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the Company fell short of established performance metrics for short-term incentive and stock-based compensation payouts. Partially offsetting these items was the fourth quarter provision for credit losses of $901,000, an increase in noninterest income of $377,000 and a reduction in the provision for off-balance sheet commitments of $227,000.

The decline in the net interest margin to 1.79% in the first quarter of 2024 from 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely due to the change in the mix of funding. Average deposits decreased $100.6 million while overnight and other borrowings increased $107.7 million. The weighted average cost of $100 million of new FHLB borrowings taken during the first quarter was 4.72%, considerably more than the weighted average cost of total deposits of 2.08% during the quarter. The change in average funding mix was mainly related to decreases in average tax escrow accounts and municipal deposits.

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $162.6 million, or 4.7%, comparing the first quarters of 2024 to 2023, reflecting industry trends. On March 31, 2024, short term borrowings were down $70 million from year-end 2023. Long-term borrowings increased $42.5 million in the quarter to $515.0 million on March 31, 2024. The Bank had $1.1 billion in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as a $20 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank. We also had $375 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, we had approximately $1.5 billion of available liquidity on March 31, 2024.

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a leverage ratio of approximately 10.0% on March 31, 2024. Book value per share was $16.78 on March 31, 2024, versus $16.43 on March 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. We repurchased 167,526 shares in the first quarter of 2024 at a cost of $2.0 million and the Bank declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The Board and management continue to evaluate both capital management tools to provide the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value.

Looking Forward

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company’s financial position: “Historically the Bank experiences seasonal deposit outflows at year-end and deposits generally build throughout the year. While average deposits declined approximately $100 million during the first quarter, on March 31, 2024, total deposits were $55.5 million higher than on December 31, 2023. During the first quarter the Bank repriced $62.5 million of wholesale funding with a weighted average cost of 1.36% to current market rates with a weighted average cost of 4.78%. The first quarter 2024 repricing of wholesale funding represented the final tranches of wholesale funding with a significant increase in interest costs. Our retail certificates of deposit have largely repriced to market although the 2024 tranches in April and May have a weighted average cost of approximately 4% and will likely reprice higher during the second quarter of 2024.”  

Mr. Becker added: “The combination of deposit stabilization since year-end 2023’s seasonal outflows and wholesale funding and retail certificates of deposit largely repriced to market rates should stabilize our margin in the coming quarter. Improvement in the margin in second half of 2024 is dependent on an improving yield curve.”

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about May 10, 2024, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    3/31/2024     12/31/2023  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 106,878     $ 60,887  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value     677,112       695,877  
                 
Loans:                
Commercial and industrial     123,333       116,163  
Secured by real estate:                
Commercial mortgages     1,922,275       1,919,714  
Residential mortgages     1,148,719       1,166,887  
Home equity lines     41,085       44,070  
Consumer and other     1,162       1,230  
      3,236,574       3,248,064  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,335 )     (28,992 )
      3,208,239       3,219,072  
                 
Restricted stock, at cost     31,344       32,659  
Bank premises and equipment, net     30,957       31,414  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases     21,932       22,588  
Bank-owned life insurance     114,460       114,045  
Pension plan assets, net     10,634       10,740  
Deferred income tax benefit     30,137       28,996  
Other assets     24,006       19,622  
    $ 4,255,699     $ 4,235,900  
Liabilities:                
Deposits:                
Checking   $ 1,102,284     $ 1,133,184  
Savings, NOW and money market     1,564,153       1,546,369  
Time     660,070       591,433  
      3,326,507       3,270,986  
                 
Overnight advances           70,000  
Other Borrowings     515,000       472,500  
Operating lease liability     24,269       24,940  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     12,800       17,328  
      3,878,576       3,855,754  
Stockholders' Equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share:                
Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;                
Issued and outstanding, 22,477,928 and 22,590,942 shares     2,248       2,259  
Surplus     78,190       79,728  
Retained earnings     355,605       355,887  
      436,043       437,874  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (58,920 )     (57,728 )
      377,123       380,146  
    $ 4,255,699     $ 4,235,900  


   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Three Months Ended  
    3/31/2024     3/31/2023  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Interest and dividend income:                
Loans   $ 33,543     $ 30,405  
Investment securities:                
Taxable     6,993       3,669  
Nontaxable     960       1,945  
      41,496       36,019  
Interest expense:                
Savings, NOW and money market deposits     10,083       5,775  
Time deposits     6,977       3,069  
Overnight advances     263       108  
Other borrowings     6,012       3,433  
      23,335       12,385  
Net interest income     18,161       23,634  
Credit provision for credit losses           (1,056 )
Net interest income after credit provision for credit losses     18,161       24,690  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Bank-owned life insurance     840       780  
Service charges on deposit accounts     880       787  
Net loss on sales of securities           (3,489 )
Other     1,054       935  
      2,774       (987 )
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     9,974       9,765  
Occupancy and equipment     3,214       3,325  
Other     3,018       3,481  
      16,206       16,571  
Income before income taxes     4,729       7,132  
Income tax expense     294       651  
Net income   $ 4,435     $ 6,481  
                 
Share and Per Share Data:                
Weighted Average Common Shares     22,520,568       22,493,437  
Dilutive restricted stock units     73,827       86,807  
      22,594,395       22,580,244  
                 
Basic EPS   $ 0.20     $ 0.29  
Diluted EPS     0.20       0.29  
Cash Dividends Declared per share     0.21       0.21  
                 
FINANCIAL RATIOS  
(Unaudited)  
ROA     0.42 %     0.62 %
ROE     4.72       7.09  
Net Interest Margin     1.79       2.34  
Dividend Payout Ratio     105.00       72.41  
Efficiency Ratio     76.48       62.17  


   
PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    3/31/2024     12/31/2023  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty:                
Modified and performing according to their modified terms   $ 429     $ 431  
Past due 30 through 89 days     292       3,086  
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing            
Nonaccrual     1,172       1,053  
      1,893       4,570  
Other real estate owned            
    $ 1,893     $ 4,570  
                 
Allowance for credit losses   $ 28,335     $ 28,992  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans     0.88 %     0.89 %
Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans     24.2 x     27.5 x

  

 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2024       2023  
    Average   Interest/   Average   Average   Interest/   Average
(dollars in thousands)   Balance   Dividends   Rate   Balance   Dividends   Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning bank balances   $ 55,117     $ 751   5.48 %   $ 49,156     $ 547   4.51 %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable (1)     638,857       6,242   3.91       467,444       3,122   2.67  
Nontaxable (1) (2)     153,417       1,215   3.17       303,273       2,462   3.25  
Loans (1) (2)     3,243,445       33,543   4.14       3,287,664       30,407   3.70  
Total interest-earning assets     4,090,836       41,751   4.08       4,107,537       36,538   3.56  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,947 )             (31,424 )        
Net interest-earning assets     4,061,889               4,076,113          
Cash and due from banks     31,703               31,015          
Premises and equipment, net     31,257               31,782          
Other assets     120,884               115,173          
    $ 4,245,733             $ 4,254,083          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Savings, NOW & money market deposits   $ 1,534,081       10,083   2.64     $ 1,677,634       5,775   1.40  
Time deposits     643,854       6,977   4.36       507,475       3,069   2.45  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,177,935       17,060   3.15       2,185,109       8,844   1.64  
Overnight advances     18,846       263   5.61       8,811       108   4.97  
Other borrowings     504,258       6,012   4.80       369,867       3,433   3.76  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,701,039       23,335   3.47       2,563,787       12,385   1.96  
Checking deposits     1,126,593               1,281,991          
Other liabilities     40,014               37,692          
      3,867,646               3,883,470          
Stockholders' equity     378,087               370,613          
    $ 4,245,733             $ 4,254,083          
                         
Net interest income (2)       $ 18,416           $ 24,153    
Net interest spread (2)           0.61 %           1.60 %
Net interest margin (2)           1.79 %           2.34 %

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

For More Information Contact:
Janet Verneuille, SEVP and CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462

 


Primary Logo

