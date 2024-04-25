Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Voting Results at Shareholders’ Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) announced today the voting results from its annual meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on April 25, 2024. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 15, 2024, was elected as a director, with a vote being conducted by ballot:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Neal Coleman 29,873,816 99.88 35,830 0.12 Paul Crilly 29,879,189 99.90 30,457 0.10 Dallas Droppo 29,841,142 99.77 68,504 0.23 Robert Robotti 29,867,406 99.86 42,240 0.14 Patrick Ward 29,878,696 99.90 30,950 0.10 Melanie Westergaard 29,803,091 99.64 106,555 0.36



The “Say on Pay” shareholder advisory vote on Pulse’s approach to executive compensation was approved by 99.79% of the votes cast.

The report on voting for the meeting will be available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.pulseseismic.com.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:

Neal Coleman, President and CEO

Or

Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO

Tel.: (403) 237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com .

Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com .

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81a69130-9dcc-4eb5-8066-37c40e0ab844