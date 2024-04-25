Portuguese & Brazilian ICP Community Hosts First X Spaces Townhall

Lisbon, Portugal, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICP Hub Portugal and ICP Hub Brasil invite the ICP Community to join their online 2-hour celebration event on the 26th of April starting at 6:00 PM (GMT+1). The live-streamed Global Townhall event will unite members from the Portuguese and Brazilian hubs of Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) to watch thought leaders deliver presentations, gain an overall perspective of the Web3 ecosystem, and celebrate how far the ICP communities have come.

Accessed via the ICP Global Townhall portal, the event will act as a large X/Twitter spaces event, with several hosts and proposed speakers delivering to an enthusiastic and growing community of developers and builders. Presented in English and Portuguese, community members from outside the ICP Portugal & ICP Brasil hubs are welcome to attend.



The schedule will begin with a short and sweet introduction, before launching into the ICP Portugal Startup Expo. Attendees will see 15-minute presentations from three leading ecosystem projects. Sophiaverse will go first, looking at the blockchain sector and its relationship with digital reality. Rentspace will present second, sharing how they’re using ICP to improve property rentals. The third presentation will be Lendfinity, with TrueMarket rounding off.

At the mid-way point of the event, a half-hour roundtable discussion will begin. The panelists confirmed for this talk are Tiago Loureiro, Blockchain/Web3 Developer & DAO Architect, ICP Lisbon, Thomas Maas, Founder of Crypto Tax Portugal, Henrique Silva LayerX and Tim Haldorsson, ICP HUB PT Lead and the moderator will be Shann Holmberg, COO of Lunar Strategy and ICP Hub Portugal.



The ICP Global Townhall event organizers state that this panel will be “A deep dive into the Web3 ecosystems in Portugal and Brazil, discussing current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industry,” adding that attendees can “Expect a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights that highlight the collaboration between these two vibrant communities.”

ICP Hub Portugal

ICP Hub Portugal is one of the latest additions to ICP’s global developer community, led by Tim Haldorsson, Founder and CEO of Lunar Strategy. Their mission is to enable builders and developers to bring their ideas to life, using IC Protocol. From networking events and builder workshops to hackathons and other activations, the hub aims to create a community of like-minded and forward-thinking founders and builders, and support them in contributing to an open and autonomous internet.

Internet Protocol (ICP)

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is a blockchain network, forging the next generation of IT architecture and infrastructure. Founded by the DFINITY Foundation, ICP is empowering builders and developers with the tools needed to create inclusive and decentralised digital infrastructure, without the fear of centralised entities looming over - an open internet where everyone can contribute and has control over their data.





Shann Holmberg Co-founder Lunar Strategy shann at lunarstrategy.com