Auditor Fitzpatrick begins audit of the Lewis County Clerk's Office

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that an audit of the Lewis County Clerk's Office is now underway. The audit officially began Thursday, April 18 with an entrance meeting with county officials and the county clerk.

The audit was prompted by concerns submitted by the Lewis County Commission.  Auditors will now review allegations of misconduct by the county clerk involving the use of election funds held in a non-county account.

The State Auditor's Office last conducted an audit of Lewis County in 2018 when it gave the county an overall rating of "fair." That report highlighted several recommendations to be addressed by the Sheriff, Prosecuting Attorney, Public Administrator and other county officials.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the Lewis County Clerk's Office to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

