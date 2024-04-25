Idaho Travel Council Announces May MeetingApr23

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces May Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (April 23, 2024) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Idaho State Capitol in the Lincoln Auditorium (700 W. Jefferson, Boise, ID) on May 1, 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and May 2, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MT.

On Wednesday, May 1, the meeting agenda includes a lodging tax collection update, approval of ITC Strategic Plan, grant program updates and grant presentations and discussion. The Thursday, May 2, agenda includes grant presentations and discussion and scope of work updates.

View the full ITC agenda here. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

