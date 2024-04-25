Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,779 in the last 365 days.

TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

NAME FOR AGAINST
  Number % Number %
Leslie Abi-Karam 65,868,915 97.58 1,633,252 2.42
Alain Bédard 64,468,431 95.51 3,033,736 4.49
André Bérard 61,600,116 91.26 5,902,050 8.74
William T. England 66,234,796 98.12 1,267,371 1.88
Diane Giard 67,282,341 99.67 219,827 0.33
Debra Kelly-Ennis 67,276,243 99.67 225,925 0.33
Neil D. Manning 62,670,196 92.84 4,831,970 7.16
Sébastien Martel 67,339,865 99.76 162,302 0.24
John M. Pratt 67,334,374 99.75 167,793 0.25
Joey Saputo 63,036,934 93.39 4,465,233 6.61
Rosemary Turner 66,957,915 99.19 544,253 0.81


ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com


You just read:

TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more