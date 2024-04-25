Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2024

BATON ROUGE, La., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, including net income available to common shareholders of $12.2 million or $0.48 per diluted common share, decreases of $2.3 million and $0.09, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $12.8 million or $0.50 per diluted common share, decreases of $4.0 million and $0.16, respectively, from the linked quarter.

“We didn’t earn as much in the first quarter as I would have liked,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO, “but we did accomplish core foundational work that will lead to greater earnings power over the course of the year. We improved the funding side of our balance sheet, achieving stability in non-interest bearing accounts, increasing liquidity though the raising of core deposits, and paying down debt. We deepened the production side of our house by acquiring and integrating Waterstone, a Loan Service Provider that facilitates SBA production for banks around the country.  And we grew loans at a healthy, normalized rate, further diversifying our credit exposure by product type and geography.”

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 31, 2024, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Deposit Growth. Deposits increased $324.0 million or 6.17%, 24.82% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits remained stable with a decrease of $4.0 million or 0.31% and interest-bearing deposits increased $328.0 million or 8.30%, compared to the linked quarter. Highlighting quarterly deposit growth were the Capital and Dallas markets with $55.8 million and $45.5 million, respectively. The Capital and Dallas markets opened 758 and 296 new accounts during the quarter. All new deposit generations for Business First had a weighted average rate of 4.32% as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.29% from the linked quarter.

  • Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $96.1 million or 1.92%, 7.74% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth was mostly attributable to the $68.1 million increase in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio. Business First continued the trend of reducing construction and development (C&D) portfolio exposure, with a decrease of $7.8 million from the linked quarter. The loan to deposit ratio decreased from 95.12% to 91.32% from the linked quarter.

  • Waterstone LSP Acquisition. On January 31, 2024, Business First acquired Waterstone LSP, a company which provides other financial institutions nationwide comprehensive support and lending solutions under the Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan program.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $96.1 million or 1.92%, 7.74% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was largely attributable to net growth in the C&I portfolio of $68.1 million and in the residential real estate portfolio of $34.6 million, offset by a $7.8 million reduction in the C&D portfolio.

The Dallas Fort Worth region produced 43.75% of net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while the Southwest Louisiana region produced 28.55% and Capital region produced 14.47%. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 37% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased from 0.34% and 0.28%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, to 0.43% and 0.34% at March 31, 2024. The increase was attributable to an additional $4.6 million in nonaccrual loans, largely comprised of two lending relationships.

Securities

The securities portfolio decreased $6.7 million or 0.76%, from the linked quarter. The increase was driven by negative fair value adjustments of $6.4 million. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 13.04% of total assets as of March 31, 2024.  

Deposits

Deposits increased $324.0 million or 6.17%, 24.82% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits remained stable with a decrease of $4.0 million or 0.31% compared to the linked quarter and interest-bearing deposits increased $328.0 million or 8.30%, with certificate of deposit (CD) accounts declining $31.4 million or 2.41%.

The Capital and Dallas markets led the franchise with $55.8 million and $45.5 million in deposit growth. The Capital and Dallas markets opened 758 and 296 new accounts, respectively, during the quarter. All new deposit generations for Business First had a weighted average rate of 4.32% as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.29% from the linked quarter.

Money market accounts increased $448.8 million or 33.41% from the linked quarter with a total portfolio weighted average of 4.10%, up slightly from 4.07% at December 31, 2023. However, lower rate demand deposit accounts of $32.0 million were also opened in connection with these money market accounts during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This represented an 18.43% increase from the linked quarter and an increase of 28.23% from the last twelve months beginning April 1, 2023.

New money market account openings in March 2024 totaled $94.0 million with a weighted average rate of 4.29% as of March 31, 2024, compared to $84.0 million in new account openings during February 2024 with a weighted average rate of 5.03% as of February 29, 2024. Money market account balances increased from $1.34 billion as of December 31, 2023, to $1.79 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $204.7 million or 32.24%, from the linked quarter due to a full repayment of the $300.0 million Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program (BFTP) in March 2024. The repayment was funded through additional advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of approximately $100.0 million, brokered CDs of $52.0 million and the remaining $148.0 million from cash.

Shareholders’ Equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased $5.0 million during the first quarter due to negative after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $22.64 at March 31, 2024, compared to $22.58 at December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased slightly from $18.62 at December 31, 2023, to $18.61 at March 31, 2024.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $51.5 million, compared to $53.8 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.88% and 6.18%, respectively, increased one basis point each compared to 6.87% and 6.17% from the linked quarter. Both ratios were negatively impacted by $1.1 million less in loan discount accretion. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.32% and 2.36% compared to 3.50% and 2.53%, respectively, for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, increased from 2.79% to 3.00% or 21 basis points, from the linked quarter due to higher cost deposits and less average noninterest bearing deposits; however, ending noninterest bearing deposits only decreased $4.0 million from the linked quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) totaled $50.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $51.8 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.9 million) from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.27% and 2.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.38% and 2.40% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.9 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased nine basis points to 6.81% from 6.72%, and interest earnings asset yields increased eight basis points to 6.13% from 6.05%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million, compared to $119,000 from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve increased largely due to loan growth.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, other income increased $2.9 million or 46.36%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $2.5 million loss on sale of securities due to Business First’s security repositioning initiative and a $1.0 million loss in equity investment income which both occurred during the linked quarter, partially offset by a $735,000 reduction in back-to-back customer swap fee income compared to the linked quarter.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, other expenses increased by $2.8 million or 7.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was attributable to a $2.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely associated with the Waterstone LSP acquisition, bonus-related expenses and cost of living adjustments.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.74% and 8.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.88% and 10.54%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.77% and 8.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.03% and 12.27%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on
Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 5574541, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kqiwvpsh. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.7 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.


Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com                                                            

 

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023  
       
Balance Sheet Ratios              
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   91.32 %   95.12 %   99.94 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   9.69 %   9.78 %   9.50 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)                  
       
Commercial $ 1,426,957   $ 1,358,838   $ 1,239,333  
Real Estate:    
Commercial   2,215,889     2,217,928     2,055,500  
Construction   662,013     669,798     787,634  
Residential   717,007     682,394     659,967  
Total Real Estate   3,594,909     3,570,120     3,503,101  
Consumer and Other   66,973     63,827     60,626  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 5,088,839   $ 4,992,785   $ 4,803,060  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses              
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 40,414   $ 41,129   $ 38,178  
CECL Adoption/Implementation   -     -     2,660  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (533 )   (1,039 )   (2,278 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   141     152     103  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   1,143     172     3,167  
Balance, End of Period $ 41,165   $ 40,414   $ 41,830  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.87 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1)   0.88 %   0.88 %   0.95 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.05 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 11,411   $ 12,286   $ 19,234  
       
Nonperforming Assets              
       
Nonperforming Loans:  
Nonaccrual Loans $ 20,778   $ 16,943   $ 16,952  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More   855     127     127  
Total Nonperforming Loans   21,633     17,070     17,079  
Other Nonperforming Assets:  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,339     1,685     1,365  
Other Nonperforming Assets   -     -     57  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,339     1,685     1,422  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 22,972   $ 18,755   $ 18,501  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.43 %   0.34 %   0.36 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.34 %   0.28 %   0.29 %
       
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
       

 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023  
       
Per Share Data      
       
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.49   $ 0.58   $ 0.55  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.48     0.57     0.54  
Dividends per Common Share   0.14     0.14     0.12  
Book Value per Common Share   22.64     22.58     20.77  
       
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,127,187     25,116,688     24,979,955  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,429,194     25,333,913     25,222,308  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   25,485,383     25,351,809     25,319,520  
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios      
       
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   0.74 %   0.88 %   0.91 %
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   8.51 %   10.54 %   10.73 %
Net Interest Margin (1)   3.32 %   3.50 %   3.75 %
Net Interest Spread (1)   2.36 %   2.53 %   2.96 %
Efficiency Ratio (2)   69.80 %   63.36 %   63.27 %
       
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 6,667,527   $ 6,494,861   $ 6,123,063  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity   577,643     544,628     516,659  
       
Other Expenses      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 25,416   $ 22,609   $ 23,176  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,514     2,387     2,297  
Depreciation and Amortization   1,676     1,647     1,710  
Data Processing   2,579     2,490     1,485  
FDIC Assessment Fees   828     841     933  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   866     833     613  
Advertising and Promotions   1,145     1,052     1,148  
Utilities and Communications   674     700     721  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   900     265     965  
Directors' Fees   282     262     269  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   37     504     130  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   340     63     103  
Other   5,265     6,061     5,129  
Total Other Expenses $ 42,522   $ 39,714   $ 38,679  
       
Other Income      
       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,439   $ 2,470   $ 2,281  
Loss on Sales of Securities   (1 )   (2,503 )   (1 )
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,776     1,793     1,570  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   579     572     524  
Gain on Sales of Loans   139     546     611  
Mortgage Origination Income   69     47     74  
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,937     1,710     1,813  
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   63     338     209  
Loss on Disposal of Other Assets   -     (1 )   (5 )
Gain on Sale of Branch   -     13     -  
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt   -     -     -  
Swap Fee Income   229     964     6  
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments   294     (1,028 )   173  
Other   1,862     1,492     1,133  
 Total Other Income $ 9,386   $ 6,413   $ 8,388  
       
       
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.

 




Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 185,906   $ 226,110   $ 159,767  
Federal Funds Sold   211,292     151,134     104,250  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   872,903     879,571     903,945  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   77     835     423  
Loans and Lease Receivable   5,088,839     4,992,785     4,803,060  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,165 )   (40,414 )   (41,830 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   5,047,674     4,952,371     4,761,230  
Premises and Equipment, Net   68,716     69,480     64,065  
Accrued Interest Receivable   29,326     29,916     25,446  
Other Equity Securities   34,940     33,942     36,739  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,339     1,685     1,365  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   100,056     96,478     94,755  
Deferred Taxes, Net   26,800     27,323     28,680  
Goodwill   91,527     88,391     88,543  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   11,372     11,895     13,517  
Other Assets   13,630     15,419     7,256  
       
Total Assets $ 6,695,558   $ 6,584,550   $ 6,289,981  
       
       
Liabilities          
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,295,050   $ 1,299,090   $ 1,475,782  
Interest-Bearing   4,277,700     3,949,700     3,330,396  
Total Deposits   5,572,750     5,248,790     4,806,178  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   17,207     18,885     16,669  
Federal Funds Purchased   -     -     14,622  
Bank Term Funding Program   -     300,000     310,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   308,206     211,198     395,134  
Subordinated Debt   99,933     99,990     110,596  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Accrued Interest Payable   3,930     14,841     3,513  
Other Liabilities   39,498     41,587     30,579  
       
Total Liabilities   6,046,524     5,940,291     5,692,291  
       
Shareholders' Equity              
       
Preferred Stock   71,930     71,930     71,930  
Common Stock   25,485     25,352     25,320  
Additional Paid-In Capital   398,511     397,447     394,677  
Retained Earnings   224,742     216,115     173,761  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (71,634 )   (66,585 )   (67,998 )
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   649,034     644,259     597,690  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,695,558   $ 6,584,550   $ 6,289,981  
       

 




Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2023    
         
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 85,947   $ 85,761   $ 73,768    
Interest and Dividends on Securities   5,599     5,193     4,782    
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   4,465     3,711     942    
Total Interest Income   96,011     94,665     79,492    
         
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits   38,029     34,190     18,928    
Interest on Borrowings   6,451     6,715     7,815    
Total Interest Expense   44,480     40,905     26,743    
         
Net Interest Income   51,531     53,760     52,749    
         
Provision for Credit Losses   1,186     119     3,222    
         
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   50,345     53,641     49,527    
         
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,439     2,470     2,281    
Loss on Sales of Securities   (1 )   (2,503 )   (1 )  
Gain on Sales of Loans   139     546     611    
Other Income   6,809     5,900     5,497    
Total Other Income   9,386     6,413     8,388    
         
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits   25,416     22,609     23,176    
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   5,357     5,301     5,001    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   340     63     103    
Other Expenses   11,409     11,741     10,399    
Total Other Expenses   42,522     39,714     38,679    
         
Income Before Income Taxes   17,209     20,340     19,236    
         
Provision for Income Taxes   3,639     4,516     4,211    
         
Net Income   13,570     15,824     15,025    
         
Preferred Stock Dividends   1,350     1,350     1,350    
         
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 12,220   $ 14,474   $ 13,675    
         

 





Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
  Average       Average       Average    
  Outstanding Interest Earned/ Average   Outstanding Interest Earned/ Average   Outstanding Interest Earned/ Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                  
Total Loans $ 5,026,937   $ 85,947 6.88 %   $ 4,949,954   $ 85,761 6.87 %   $ 4,719,906   $ 73,768 6.34 %
Securities   888,933     5,599 2.53 %     865,372     5,193 2.38 %     927,491     4,782 2.09 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   330,260     4,465 5.44 %     271,004     3,711 5.43 %     57,478     942 6.65 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   6,246,130     96,011 6.18 %     6,086,330     94,665 6.17 %     5,704,875     79,492 5.65 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (40,526 )         (40,996 )         (41,533 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   461,923           449,527           459,721      
Total Assets $ 6,667,527   $ 96,011     $ 6,494,861   $ 94,665     $ 6,123,063   $ 79,492  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 4,072,600   $ 38,029 3.76 %   $ 3,816,474   $ 34,190 3.55 %   $ 3,339,493   $ 18,928 2.30 %
Subordinated Debt   99,972     1,356 5.46 %     100,009     1,320 5.24 %     110,647     1,389 5.09 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     113 9.09 %     5,000     113 8.97 %     5,000     98 7.95 %
Bank Term Funding Program   260,440     2,788 4.31 %     300,000     3,202 4.23 %     34,444     380 4.47 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   223,501     2,094 3.77 %     213,280     1,947 3.62 %     517,934     5,842 4.57 %
Other Borrowings   16,116     100 2.50 %     20,772     133 2.54 %     20,886     106 2.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,677,629     44,480 3.82 %     4,455,535     40,905 3.64 %     4,028,404     26,743 2.69 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,282,815         $ 1,368,452         $ 1,473,186      
Other Liabilities   57,510           54,316           32,884      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,340,325           1,422,768           1,506,070      
Shareholders' Equity:                    
    Common Shareholders' Equity   577,643           544,628           516,659      
    Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930           71,930      
Total Shareholders' Equity   649,573           616,558           588,589      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,667,527         $ 6,494,861         $ 6,123,063      
                       
Net Interest Spread   2.36 %       2.53 %       2.96 %
Net Interest Income $ 51,531       $ 53,760       $ 52,749  
Net Interest Margin   3.32 %       3.50 %       3.75 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds   3.00 %       2.79 %       1.97 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
                       

 




Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023    
         
Interest Income:      
Interest income $ 96,011   $ 94,665   $ 79,492    
Core interest income   96,011     94,665     79,492    
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense   44,480     40,905     26,743    
Core interest expense   44,480     40,905     26,743    
Provision for Credit Losses:(b)  
Provision for credit losses   1,186     119     3,222    
Core provision expense   1,186     119     3,222    
Other Income:      
Other income   9,386     6,413     8,388    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (50 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities   1     2,503     1    
Gain on sale of branch   -     (13 )   -    
Core other income   9,337     8,903     8,389    
Other Expense:      
Other expense   42,522     39,714     38,679    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (715 )   (63 )   (103 )  
Write-down on former bank premises   -     (432 )   -    
Core other expense   41,807     39,219     38,576    
Pre-Tax Income:(a)    
Pre-tax income   17,209     20,340     19,236    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (50 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities   1     2,503     1    
Gain on sale of branch   -     (13 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   715     63     103    
Write-down on former bank premises   -     432     -    
Core pre-tax income   17,875     23,325     19,340    
Provision for Income Taxes:(1)  
Provision for income taxes   3,639     4,516     4,211    
Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment   (11 )   -     -    
Tax on loss on sale of securities   0     529     -    
Tax on gain on sale of branch   -     (3 )   -    
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   89     1     6    
Tax on write-down on former bank premises   -     91     -    
Core provision for income taxes   3,717     5,134     4,217    
Preferred Dividends:    
Preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     1,350    
Core preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     1,350    
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
Net income available to common shareholders   12,220     14,474     13,675    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (39 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax   1     1,974     1    
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   -     (10 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   626     62     97    
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax   -     341     -    
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 12,808   $ 16,841   $ 13,773    
         
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 18,395   $ 20,459   $ 22,458    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (50 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities   1     2,503     1    
Gain on sale of branch   -     (13 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   715     63     103    
Write-down on former premises   -     432     -    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 19,061   $ 23,444   $ 22,562    
         
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,429,194     25,333,913     25,222,308    
         
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.48   $ 0.57   $ 0.54    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (0.00 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     0.08     -    
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   -     -     -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.02     -     0.01    
Write-down on former premises, net of tax   -     0.01     -    
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50   $ 0.66   $ 0.55    
         
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.72   $ 0.81   $ 0.89    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (0.00 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities   0.00     0.10     -    
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.03     -     -    
Write-down on former premises   -     0.02     -    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75   $ 0.93   $ 0.89    
         
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.  
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
         

 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023  
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
Total shareholders' equity $ 649,034   $ 644,259   $ 597,690  
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   (71,930 )
Total common shareholders' equity   577,104     572,329     525,760  
Goodwill   (91,527 )   (88,391 )   (88,543 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (11,372 )   (11,895 )   (13,517 )
Total tangible common equity $ 474,205   $ 472,043   $ 423,700  
       
       
Total Assets:    
Total assets $ 6,695,558   $ 6,584,550   $ 6,289,981  
Goodwill   (91,527 )   (88,391 )   (88,543 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (11,372 )   (11,895 )   (13,517 )
Total tangible assets $ 6,592,659   $ 6,484,264   $ 6,187,921  
       
Common shares outstanding   25,485,383     25,351,809     25,319,520  
       
Book value per common share $ 22.64   $ 22.58   $ 20.77  
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.61   $ 18.62   $ 16.73  
Common equity to total assets   8.62 %   8.69 %   8.36 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.19 %   7.28 %   6.85 %

 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023    
         
         
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,667,527   $ 6,494,861   $ 6,123,063    
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 577,643   $ 544,628   $ 516,659    
         
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,220   $ 14,474   $ 13,675    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (39 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax   1     1,974     1    
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   -     (10 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   626     62     97    
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax   -     341     -    
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 12,808   $ 16,841   $ 13,773    
         
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.74 %   0.88 %   0.91 %  
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.77 %   1.03 %   0.91 %  
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   8.51 %   10.54 %   10.73 %  
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   8.92 %   12.27 %   10.81 %  
         
Interest Income:      
Interest income $ 96,011   $ 94,665   $ 79,492    
Core interest income   96,011     94,665     79,492    
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense   44,480     40,905     26,743    
Core interest expense   44,480     40,905     26,743    
Other Income:      
Other income   9,386     6,413     8,388    
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (50 )   -     -    
Loss on sale of securities   1     2,503     1    
Gain on sale of branch   -     (13 )   -    
Core other income   9,337     8,903     8,389    
Other Expense:      
Other expense   42,522     39,714     38,679    
Acquisition-related expenses   (715 )   (63 )   (103 )  
Write-down on former bank premises   -     (432 )   -    
Core other expense $ 41,807   $ 39,219   $ 38,576    
         
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a) $ 42,522   $ 39,714   $ 38,679    
Core other expense (c) $ 41,807   $ 39,219   $ 38,576    
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 60,918   $ 62,676   $ 61,138    
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 60,868   $ 62,663   $ 61,138    
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   69.80 %   63.36 %   63.27 %  
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   68.68 %   62.59 %   63.10 %  
         
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 6,246,130   $ 6,086,330   $ 5,704,875    
         
Net Interest Income:    
Net interest income $ 51,531   $ 53,760   $ 52,749    
Loan discount accretion   (785 )   (1,921 )   (2,912 )  
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 50,746   $ 51,839   $ 49,837    
         
Net interest margin (2)   3.32 %   3.50 %   3.75 %  
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.27 %   3.38 %   3.54 %  
Net interest spread (2)   2.36 %   2.53 %   2.96 %  
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.31 %   2.40 %   2.75 %  
         
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
         

 

 

 


