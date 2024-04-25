Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Summary1

  • Completed acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc. ("DNVB"), the related core banking system conversion, and closure of the legacy MidWestOne Denver banking office.
  • Net income of $3.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share.
    • Revenue was $44.5 million, comprised of net interest income of $34.7 million and noninterest income of $9.8 million, which included a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $368 thousand.
    • Credit loss expense of $4.7 million, which included day 1 credit loss expense of $3.2 million related to the DNVB acquisition.
    • Noninterest Expense of $35.6 million, which included merger-related costs of $1.3 million, OREO write-down expense of $311 thousand, and non-acquisition related severance expense of $261 thousand.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 11 bps to 2.33%2.
  • Annualized adjusted loan growth (excluding acquired DNVB loan balances) of 8%.
  • Continued momentum in Wealth Management with revenue growth of 10%.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio remained stable at 0.49%; net charge-off ratio was 0.02%.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are very pleased with the underlying strength of the first quarter as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives. During the quarter we closed and integrated Denver Bankshares, the front end of our geographic realignment announced in late September 2023, and our Florida divestiture remains on track for a June 2024 closing.

Importantly, our net interest margin expanded this quarter, rising 11 bps, with net interest income increasing 7% from the fourth quarter of 2023. This outcome reflected the strategic balance sheet actions taken in 2023, the completed merger of DNVB, and continued loan growth in our targeted metro markets.

In Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, our customer and banker acquisition strategies led to robust balance sheet, assets under management, and revenue gains, and we will continue to invest in these critical business lines. Even amidst significant talent, platform, and product investments, we have been able to re-allocate resources to maintain expense discipline.

We welcome our new Bank of Denver team members, and I am proud of our entire MidWestOne team for their commitment to our customers and execution of our strategic plan."

1 First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2023 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


    As of or for the quarter ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023  
Financial Results            
Revenue   $ 44,481     $ 36,421     $ 36,030  
Credit loss expense     4,689       1,768       933  
Noninterest expense     35,565       32,131       33,319  
Net income     3,269       2,730       1,397  
Per Common Share            
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ 0.09  
Book value     33.53       33.41       31.94  
Tangible book value(1)     27.14       27.90       26.13  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality            
Loans In millions   $ 4,414.6     $ 4,126.9     $ 3,919.4  
Investment securities In millions     1,862.2       1,870.3       2,071.8  
Deposits In millions     5,585.2       5,395.7       5,555.2  
Net loan charge-offs In millions     0.2       2.1       0.3  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Selected Ratios            
Return on average assets     0.20 %     0.17 %     0.09 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)     2.33 %     2.22 %     2.75 %
Return on average equity     2.49 %     2.12 %     1.14 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     4.18 %     3.57 %     2.70 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     71.28 %     70.16 %     62.32 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


DENVER BANKSHARES, INC. ACQUISITION

On January 31, 2024, we completed our acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc, and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, the Bank of Denver. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been accounted for under the acquisition method of accounting. The assets and liabilities, both tangible and intangible, were recorded at their fair values as of the January 31, 2024 acquisition date, net of any applicable tax effects. The Company considers all purchase accounting estimates provisional and fair values are subject to refinement for up to one year after the close date.

The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands)   As of January 31, 2024
Merger consideration    
Cash consideration   $ 32,600  
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value    
Assets acquired    
Cash and due from banks     462  
Interest earning deposits in banks     3,517  
Debt securities     52,493  
Loans held for investment     207,095  
Premises and equipment     13,470  
Core deposit intangible     7,100  
Other assets     4,987  
Total assets acquired     289,124  
Liabilities assumed    
Deposits     (224,248 )
Short-term borrowings     (37,500 )
Other liabilities     (3,417 )
Total liabilities assumed     (265,165 )
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value     23,959  
Goodwill   $ 8,641  


REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue

               Change   Change
              1Q24 vs   1Q24 vs
(Dollars in thousands)   1Q24   4Q23   1Q23   4Q23   1Q23
Net interest income   $ 34,731   $ 32,559   $ 40,076     7 %   (13 )%
Noninterest income     9,750     3,862     (4,046 )   152 %   n/m  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   $ 44,481   $ 36,421   $ 36,030     22 %   23 %
                     
Results are not meaningful (n/m)


Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased $8.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher noninterest income and net interest income during the quarter. When compared to the first quarter of 2023, total revenue increased $8.5 million due to higher noninterest income, partially offset by lower net interest income.

Net interest income of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 increased $2.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher interest earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by higher interest bearing liabilities volumes and funding costs. When compared to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased $5.3 million, primarily due to higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset volumes and yields.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.33%3 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.22%3 in the fourth quarter of 2023, as higher earning asset yields more than offset increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield during the first quarter of 2024 increased 20 bps from the fourth quarter of 2023, as a result of increased loan and securities yields of 17 bps and 10 bps, respectively. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the first quarter of 2024 increased 10 bps, to 2.75%, due primarily to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.45% and long-term debt of 6.86%, which increased 6 bps and 7 bps, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as a mix-shift to increased short-term borrowings. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 41%.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.33%3 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.75%3 in the first quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 116 bps to 2.75%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.45%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.82%, and long-term debt costs of 6.86%, which increased 107 bps, 200 bps and 67 bps, respectively from the first quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 56 bps from the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in loan yields of 56 bps.

Noninterest Income (Loss)
               Change   Change
                1Q24 vs   1Q24 vs
(In thousands)   1Q24   4Q23   1Q23   4Q23   1Q23
Investment services and trust activities   $ 3,503     $ 3,193     $ 2,933     10 %   19 %
Service charges and fees     2,144       2,148       2,008     %   7 %
Card revenue     1,943       1,802       1,748     8 %   11 %
Loan revenue     856       909       1,420     (6 )%   (40 )%
Bank-owned life insurance     660       656       602     1 %   10 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net     36       (5,696 )     (13,170 )   n/m     n/m  
Other     608       850       413     (28 )%   47 %
Total noninterest income (loss)   $ 9,750     $ 3,862     $ (4,046 )   152 %   n/m  
                         
MSR Valuation Adjustment (included in loan revenue)     (368 )     (105 )     315     250 %   (217 )%
                         
Results are not meaningful (n/m)                        
                         
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased $5.9 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to investment securities losses, net, of $5.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 as part of a balance sheet repositioning, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2024. Investment services and trust activities income increased $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2024, as a result of growth in assets under administration and market valuation.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased $13.8 million from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the investment securities losses, net, of $13.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023 as part of a balance sheet repositioning, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2024. Investment services and trust activities income increased $0.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, due to growth in assets under administration. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline of $0.6 million in loan revenue, which primarily reflected the unfavorable year-over-year change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, from a positive adjustment of $315 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 to a negative adjustment of $368 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense

               Change   Change
              1Q24 vs   1Q24 vs
(In thousands)   1Q24   4Q23   1Q23   4Q23   1Q23
Compensation and employee benefits   $ 20,930   $ 17,859   $ 19,607     17 %   7 %
Occupancy expense of premises, net     2,813     2,309     2,746     22 %   2 %
Equipment     2,600     2,466     2,171     5 %   20 %
Legal and professional     2,059     2,269     1,736     (9 )%   19 %
Data processing     1,360     1,411     1,363     (4 )%   %
Marketing     598     700     986     (15 )%   (39 )%
Amortization of intangibles     1,637     1,441     1,752     14 %   (7 )%
FDIC insurance     942     900     749     5 %   26 %
Communications     196     183     261     7 %   (25 )%
Foreclosed assets, net     358     45     (28 )   696 %   n/m  
Other     2,072     2,548     1,976     (19 )%   5 %
Total noninterest expense   $ 35,565   $ 32,131   $ 33,319     11 %   7 %
                     
Results are not meaningful (n/m)                    


Merger-related Expenses
            
(In thousands)   1Q24   4Q23   1Q23
Compensation and employee benefits   $ 241   $   $ 70
Occupancy expense of premises, net     152        
Equipment     149        
Legal and professional     573     180    
Data processing     61         65
Marketing     32     38    
Communications     1        
Other     105     27     1
Total merger-related expenses   $ 1,314   $ 245   $ 136


Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $3.4 million from the linked quarter primarily due to increases of $3.1 million, $0.5 million, and $0.3 million in compensation and employee benefits, occupancy expense of premises, net, and foreclosed assets, net, respectively. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily driven by annual compensation adjustments, increased headcount as a result of the DNVB acquisition, increased incentive and commission expense, and merger-related expenses. The increase in occupancy was primarily driven by additional expense as a result of the DNVB acquisition, merger-related expenses, and increased costs for snow removal. The increase in foreclosed assets expense was driven by a $0.3 million write-down of other real estate owned.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $2.2 million from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases of $1.3 million, $0.4 million, and $0.4 million in compensation and employee benefits, equipment, and foreclosed assets, net, respectively. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily driven by annual compensation adjustments, increased headcount as a result of the DNVB acquisition, increased incentive and commission expense, and merger-related expenses. The increase in equipment reflected higher software costs and merger-related expenses. The increase in foreclosed assets, net, was due to a $0.3 million write-down of other real estate owned. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.4 million in marketing.

The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the first quarter of 2024. The effective income tax rate for 2024 is expected to be 21-23%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.75 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $6.43 billion at December 31, 2023 and $6.41 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by the assets acquired from the acquisition of DNVB and organic loan growth. Compared to March 31, 2023, the increase was primarily driven by the assets acquired from the acquisition of DNVB, organic loan growth, and higher cash balances, partially offset by lower securities balances resulting from balance sheet repositioning executed in 2023.

Loans Held for Investment
   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance
 		  % of
Total
   Balance
   % of
Total
   Balance
   % of
Total
  
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,105,718   25.0 % $ 1,075,003   26.0 % $ 1,080,514   27.6 %
Agricultural     113,029   2.6     118,414   2.9     106,641   2.7  
Commercial real estate                          
Construction and development     403,571   9.1     323,195   7.8     320,924   8.2  
Farmland     184,109   4.2     184,955   4.5     182,528   4.7  
Multifamily     409,504   9.3     383,178   9.3     255,065   6.5  
Other     1,440,645   32.7     1,333,982   32.4     1,290,454   33.0  
     Total commercial real estate     2,437,829   55.3     2,225,310   54.0     2,048,971   52.4  
Residential real estate                          
One-to-four family first liens     495,408   11.2     459,798   11.1     448,459   11.4  
One-to-four family junior liens     182,001   4.1     180,639   4.4     162,403   4.1  
     Total residential real estate     677,409   15.3     640,437   15.5     610,862   15.5  
Consumer     80,661   1.8     67,783   1.6     72,377   1.8  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   $ 4,414,646   100.0 % $ 4,126,947   100.0 % $ 3,919,365   100.0 %
                           
Total commitments to extend credit   $ 1,230,612       $ 1,210,796       $ 1,205,902      


Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $287.7 million, or 7.0%, to $4.41 billion from $4.13 billion at December 31, 2023 and $495.3 million, or 12.6%, from $3.92 billion at March 31, 2023. This increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by loans acquired in the DNVB acquisition, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was driven by loans acquired in the DNVB acquisition and organic loan growth.

Investment Securities   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale   $ 797,230   42.8 % $ 795,134   42.5 % $ 954,074   46.1 %
Held to maturity     1,064,939   57.2 %   1,075,190   57.5 %   1,117,709   53.9 %
Total investment securities   $ 1,862,169       $ 1,870,324       $ 2,071,783      


Investment securities at March 31, 2024 were $1.86 billion, decreasing $8.2 million from December 31, 2023 and $209.6 million from March 31, 2023. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to balance sheet repositioning executed in 2023.

Deposits   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits   $ 920,764   16.5 % $ 897,053   16.6 % $ 989,469   17.8 %
Interest checking deposits     1,349,823   24.2     1,320,435   24.5     1,476,948   26.6  
Money market deposits     1,122,717   20.1     1,105,493   20.5     969,238   17.4  
Savings deposits     728,276   13.0     650,655   12.1     631,811   11.4  
Time deposits of $250 and under     787,851   14.1     752,214   13.9     599,302   10.8  
Total core deposits     4,909,431   87.9     4,725,850   87.6     4,666,768   84.0  
Brokered time deposits     205,000   3.7     221,039   4.1     366,539   6.6  
Time deposits over $250     470,805   8.4     448,784   8.3     521,846   9.4  
Total deposits   $ 5,585,236   100.0 % $ 5,395,673   100.0 % $ 5,555,153   100.0 %


Deposits increased $189.6 million, or 3.5%, to $5.59 billion, from $5.40 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the $224.2 million of deposits assumed in the DNVB acquisition. Total deposits increased $30.1 million, or 0.5%, from $5.56 billion at March 31, 2023 due to the DNVB acquisition, partially offset by a decline of $161.5 million in brokered deposits.

Borrowed Funds   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings   $ 422,988   77.6 % $ 300,264   70.9 % $ 143,981   51.1 %
Long-term debt     122,066   22.4 %   123,296   29.1 %   137,981   48.9 %
Total borrowed funds   $ 545,054       $ 423,560       $ 281,962      


Borrowed funds were $545.1 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $121.5 million from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $263.1 million from March 31, 2023. The increase compared to the linked quarter was due to higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings and other short-term borrowings, partially offset by lower Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings. The increase compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings and other short-term borrowings, partially offset by lower Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

Capital   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024(1)     2023       2023  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 528,040     $ 524,378     $ 500,650  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (60,804 )     (64,899 )     (78,885 )
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated            
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio     8.16 %     8.58 %     8.30 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio     8.98 %     9.59 %     9.39 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio     9.75 %     10.38 %     10.18 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio     11.97 %     12.53 %     12.31 %
MidWestOne Bank            
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio     9.36 %     9.39 %     9.28 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio     11.20 %     11.54 %     11.40 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio     11.20 %     11.54 %     11.40 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio     12.25 %     12.49 %     12.31 %
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2024 are preliminary            


Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024 increased $3.7 million from December 31, 2023, driven by decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and treasury stock, partially offset by the decline in additional paid-in capital and retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024 increased $27.4 million from March 31, 2023, driven by decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and treasury stock, coupled with an increase in retained earnings.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2024 decreased $4.1 million compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $18.1 million from March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in available for sale securities valuations and the recognition of the loss from the fourth quarter of 2023 sale of securities.

On April 25, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period December 31, 2023 through March 31, 2024 or for the subsequent period through April 25, 2024. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality
   As of or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2023  
Credit loss expense related to loans   $ 4,589     $ 1,968     $ 933  
Net charge-offs     189       2,068       333  
Allowance for credit losses     55,900       51,500       49,800  
Pass   $ 4,098,102     $ 3,846,012     $ 3,728,522  
Special Mention / Watch     152,604       113,029       92,075  
Classified     163,940       167,906       98,768  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing   $ 8,772     $ 10,778     $ 4,932  
Nonperforming loans   $ 29,267     $ 26,359     $ 14,442  
Nonperforming assets     33,164       30,288       14,442  
Net charge-off ratio(1)     0.02 %     0.20 %     0.03 %
Classified loans ratio(2)     3.71 %     4.07 %     2.52 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)     0.66 %     0.64 %     0.37 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)     0.49 %     0.47 %     0.23 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)     197.53 %     198.91 %     344.88 %
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.


Compared to the linked quarter, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios remained stable, with slight increases in both ratios of 2 bps, to 0.66% and 0.49%, respectively. Special mention/watch balances increased $39.6 million from the linked quarter primarily due to two trucking industry relationships, while the classified loans ratio decreased 36 bps from the linked quarter. When compared to the prior year, the nonperforming loans and assets ratios increased 29 bps and 26 bps, respectively. Further, the net charge-off ratio declined 18 bps from the linked quarter and 1 bp from the same period in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $55.9 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.27%, compared with $51.5 million and 1.25% at December 31, 2023. Credit loss expense of $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 reflected $3.2 million of day 1 credit loss expense related to the DNVB acquisition, as well as additional reserve taken to support organic loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward
(Dollars in thousands)
   Nonaccrual
 		    90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
 		    Total
 		 
Balance at December 31, 2023   $ 25,891     $ 468     $ 26,359  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing     3,509       1,034       4,543  
Acquired loan portfolio     6       164       170  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale     (306 )     (1 )     (307 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due     (352 )     (293 )     (645 )
Charge-offs     (183 )     (353 )     (536 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets     (265 )     (16 )     (281 )
Transfer to nonaccrual           (36 )     (36 )
Balance at March 31, 2024   $ 28,300     $ 967     $ 29,267  


CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, April 26, 2024. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0114d1d0&confId=63215. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 891090 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until July 25, 2024 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 561214. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida branches and the recent acquisition of DNVB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of significant increases in inflation and interest rates since 2020, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in recent bank failures; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 68,430     $ 76,237     $ 71,015     $ 75,955     $ 63,945  
Interest earning deposits in banks     29,328       5,479       3,773       68,603       5,273  
Federal funds sold     4       11                    
Total cash and cash equivalents     97,762       81,727       74,788       144,558       69,218  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value     797,230       795,134       872,770       903,520       954,074  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost     1,064,939       1,075,190       1,085,751       1,099,569       1,117,709  
Total securities     1,862,169       1,870,324       1,958,521       2,003,089       2,071,783  
Loans held for sale     2,329       1,045       2,528       2,821       2,553  
Gross loans held for investment     4,433,258       4,138,352       4,078,060       4,031,377       3,932,900  
Unearned income, net     (18,612 )     (11,405 )     (12,091 )     (12,728 )     (13,535 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     4,414,646       4,126,947       4,065,969       4,018,649       3,919,365  
Allowance for credit losses     (55,900 )     (51,500 )     (51,600 )     (50,400 )     (49,800 )
Total loans held for investment, net     4,358,746       4,075,447       4,014,369       3,968,249       3,869,565  
Premises and equipment, net     95,986       85,742       85,589       85,831       86,208  
Goodwill     71,118       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net     29,531       24,069       25,510       26,969       28,563  
Foreclosed assets, net     3,897       3,929                    
Other assets     226,477       222,780       244,036       227,495       219,585  
Total assets   $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952  
LIABILITIES                    
Noninterest bearing deposits   $ 920,764     $ 897,053     $ 924,213     $ 897,923     $ 989,469  
Interest bearing deposits     4,664,472       4,498,620       4,439,111       4,547,524       4,565,684  
Total deposits     5,585,236       5,395,673       5,363,324       5,445,447       5,555,153  
Short-term borrowings     422,988       300,264       373,956       362,054       143,981  
Long-term debt     122,066       123,296       124,526       125,752       137,981  
Other liabilities     89,685       83,929       100,601       86,895       72,187  
Total liabilities     6,219,975       5,903,162       5,962,407       6,020,148       5,909,302  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock     16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital     300,845       302,157       301,889       301,424       300,966  
Retained earnings     294,066       294,784       295,862       290,548       286,767  
Treasury stock     (22,648 )     (24,245 )     (24,315 )     (24,508 )     (24,779 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (60,804 )     (64,899 )     (84,606 )     (82,704 )     (78,885 )
Total shareholders' equity     528,040       524,378       505,411       501,341       500,650  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2023     2023       2023  
Interest income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 57,947   $ 54,093     $ 51,870   $ 49,726     $ 46,490  
Taxable investment securities     9,460     9,274       9,526     9,734       10,444  
Tax-exempt investment securities     1,710     1,789       1,802     1,822       2,127  
Other     418     230       374     68       244  
Total interest income     69,535     65,386       63,572     61,350       59,305  
Interest expense                    
Deposits     27,726     27,200       23,128     20,117       15,319  
Short-term borrowings     4,975     3,496       3,719     2,118       1,786  
Long-term debt     2,103     2,131       2,150     2,153       2,124  
Total interest expense     34,804     32,827       28,997     24,388       19,229  
Net interest income     34,731     32,559       34,575     36,962       40,076  
Credit loss expense     4,689     1,768       1,551     1,597       933  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     30,042     30,791       33,024     35,365       39,143  
Noninterest income (loss)                    
Investment services and trust activities     3,503     3,193       3,004     3,119       2,933  
Service charges and fees     2,144     2,148       2,146     2,047       2,008  
Card revenue     1,943     1,802       1,817     1,847       1,748  
Loan revenue     856     909       1,462     909       1,420  
Bank-owned life insurance     660     656       626     616       602  
Investment securities gains (losses), net     36     (5,696 )     79     (2 )     (13,170 )
Other     608     850       727     210       413  
Total noninterest income (loss)     9,750     3,862       9,861     8,746       (4,046 )
Noninterest expense                    
Compensation and employee benefits     20,930     17,859       18,558     20,386       19,607  
Occupancy expense of premises, net     2,813     2,309       2,405     2,574       2,746  
Equipment     2,600     2,466       2,123     2,435       2,171  
Legal and professional     2,059     2,269       1,678     1,682       1,736  
Data processing     1,360     1,411       1,504     1,521       1,363  
Marketing     598     700       782     1,142       986  
Amortization of intangibles     1,637     1,441       1,460     1,594       1,752  
FDIC insurance     942     900       783     862       749  
Communications     196     183       206     260       261  
Foreclosed assets, net     358     45       2     (6 )     (28 )
Other     2,072     2,548       2,043     2,469       1,976  
Total noninterest expense     35,565     32,131       31,544     34,919       33,319  
Income before income tax expense     4,227     2,522       11,341     9,192       1,778  
Income tax expense (benefit)     958     (208 )     2,203     1,598       381  
Net income   $ 3,269   $ 2,730     $ 9,138   $ 7,594     $ 1,397  
                     
Earnings per common share                    
Basic   $ 0.21   $ 0.17     $ 0.58   $ 0.48     $ 0.09  
Diluted   $ 0.21   $ 0.17     $ 0.58   $ 0.48     $ 0.09  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     15,723     15,693       15,689     15,680       15,650  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     15,774     15,756       15,711     15,689       15,691  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

    As of or for the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2024       2023       2023  
Earnings:            
Net interest income   $ 34,731     $ 32,559     $ 40,076  
Noninterest income     9,750       3,862       (4,046 )
Total revenue, net of interest expense     44,481       36,421       36,030  
Credit loss expense     4,689       1,768       933  
Noninterest expense     35,565       32,131       33,319  
Income before income tax expense     4,227       2,522       1,778  
Income tax expense (benefit)     958       (208 )     381  
Net income   $ 3,269     $ 2,730     $ 1,397  
Per Share Data:            
Diluted earnings   $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ 0.09  
Book value     33.53       33.41       31.94  
Tangible book value(1)     27.14       27.90       26.13  
Ending Balance Sheet:            
Total assets   $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,409,952  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     4,414,646       4,126,947       3,919,365  
Total securities     1,862,169       1,870,324       2,071,783  
Total deposits     5,585,236       5,395,673       5,555,153  
Short-term borrowings     422,988       300,264       143,981  
Long-term debt     122,066       123,296       137,981  
Total shareholders' equity     528,040       524,378       500,650  
Average Balance Sheet:            
Average total assets   $ 6,635,379     $ 6,459,705     $ 6,524,065  
Average total loans     4,298,216       4,080,243       3,867,110  
Average total deposits     5,481,114       5,443,323       5,546,694  
Financial Ratios:            
Return on average assets     0.20 %     0.17 %     0.09 %
Return on average equity     2.49 %     2.12 %     1.14 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     4.18 %     3.57 %     2.70 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     71.28 %     70.16 %     62.32 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)     2.33 %     2.22 %     2.75 %
Loans to deposits ratio     79.04 %     76.49 %     70.55 %
Common equity ratio     7.83 %     8.16 %     7.81 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)     6.43 %     6.90 %     6.48 %
Credit Risk Profile:            
Total nonperforming loans   $ 29,267     $ 26,359     $ 14,442  
Nonperforming loans ratio     0.66 %     0.64 %     0.37 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 33,164     $ 30,288     $ 14,442  
Nonperforming assets ratio     0.49 %     0.47 %     0.23 %
Net charge-offs   $ 189     $ 2,068     $ 333  
Net charge-off ratio     0.02 %     0.20 %     0.03 %
Allowance for credit losses   $ 55,900     $ 51,500     $ 49,800  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio     197.53 %     198.91 %     344.88 %
             
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                    
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)   $ 4,298,216   $ 58,867   5.51 %   $ 4,080,243   $ 54,939   5.34 %   $ 3,867,110   $ 47,206   4.95 %
Taxable investment securities     1,557,603     9,460   2.44 %     1,593,699     9,274   2.31 %     1,811,388     10,444   2.34 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)     328,736     2,097   2.57 %     338,243     2,217   2.60 %     397,110     2,649   2.71 %
Total securities held for investment(2)     1,886,339     11,557   2.46 %     1,931,942     11,491   2.36 %     2,208,498     13,093   2.40 %
Other     30,605     418   5.49 %     22,937     230   3.98 %     24,848     244   3.98 %
Total interest earning assets(2)   $ 6,215,160   $ 70,842   4.58 %   $ 6,035,122   $ 66,660   4.38 %   $ 6,100,456   $ 60,543   4.02 %
Other assets     420,219             424,583             423,609        
Total assets   $ 6,635,379           $ 6,459,705           $ 6,524,065        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                    
Interest checking deposits   $ 1,301,470   $ 2,890   0.89 %   $ 1,305,759   $ 2,991   0.91 %   $ 1,515,845   $ 1,849   0.49 %
Money market deposits     1,102,543     8,065   2.94 %     1,103,637     7,954   2.86 %     930,543     3,269   1.42 %
Savings deposits     694,143     2,047   1.19 %     639,766     1,493   0.93 %     653,043     272   0.17 %
Time deposits     1,446,981     14,724   4.09 %     1,463,498     14,762   4.00 %     1,417,688     9,929   2.84 %
Total interest bearing deposits     4,545,137     27,726   2.45 %     4,512,660     27,200   2.39 %     4,517,119     15,319   1.38 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     5,330     11   0.83 %     8,661     17   0.78 %     145,809     450   1.25 %
Other short-term borrowings     409,525     4,964   4.88 %     273,963     3,479   5.04 %     111,306     1,336   4.87 %
Short-term borrowings     414,855     4,975   4.82 %     282,624     3,496   4.91 %     257,115     1,786   2.82 %
Long-term debt     123,266     2,103   6.86 %     124,495     2,131   6.79 %     139,208     2,124   6.19 %
Total borrowed funds     538,121     7,078   5.29 %     407,119     5,627   5.48 %     396,323     3,910   4.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 5,083,258   $ 34,804   2.75 %   $ 4,919,779   $ 32,827   2.65 %   $ 4,913,442   $ 19,229   1.59 %
Noninterest bearing deposits     935,977             930,663             1,029,575        
Other liabilities     88,611             98,027             82,501        
Shareholders’ equity     527,533             511,236             498,547        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,635,379           $ 6,459,705           $ 6,524,065        
Net interest income(2)       $ 36,038           $ 33,833           $ 41,314    
Net interest spread(2)           1.83 %           1.73 %           2.43 %
Net interest margin(2)           2.33 %           2.22 %           2.75 %
                                     
Total deposits(5)   $ 5,481,114   $ 27,726   2.03 %   $ 5,443,323   $ 27,200   1.98 %   $ 5,546,694   $ 15,319   1.12 %
Cost of funds(6)           2.33 %           2.23 %           1.31 %
                                           
 
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $237 thousand, $207 thousand, and $95 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $765 thousand, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $920 thousand, $846 thousand, and $716 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $387 thousand, $428 thousand, and $522 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
 

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, and efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 528,040     $ 524,378     $ 505,411     $ 501,341     $ 500,650  
Intangible assets, net     (100,649 )     (86,546 )     (87,987 )     (89,446 )     (91,040 )
Tangible common equity   $ 427,391     $ 437,832     $ 417,424     $ 411,895     $ 409,610  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952  
Intangible assets, net     (100,649 )     (86,546 )     (87,987 )     (89,446 )     (91,040 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,647,366     $ 6,340,994     $ 6,379,831     $ 6,432,043     $ 6,318,912  
                     
Book value per share   $ 33.53     $ 33.41     $ 32.21     $ 31.96     $ 31.94  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 27.14     $ 27.90     $ 26.60     $ 26.26     $ 26.13  
Shares outstanding     15,750,471       15,694,306       15,691,738       15,685,123       15,675,325  
                     
Common equity ratio     7.83 %     8.16 %     7.81 %     7.69 %     7.81 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.43 %     6.90 %     6.54 %     6.40 %     6.48 %
                                         
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
 


    Three Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2023  
Net income   $ 3,269     $ 2,730     $ 1,397  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,228       1,081       1,314  
Tangible net income   $ 4,497     $ 3,811     $ 2,711  
             
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 527,533     $ 511,236     $ 498,547  
Average intangible assets, net     (95,296 )     (87,258 )     (92,002 )
Average tangible equity   $ 432,237     $ 423,978     $ 406,545  
             
Return on average equity     2.49 %     2.12 %     1.14 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     4.18 %     3.57 %     2.70 %
                         
(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
 


Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
   Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2023  
Net interest income   $ 34,731     $ 32,559     $ 40,076  
Tax equivalent adjustments:            
Loans(1)     920       846       716  
Securities(1)     387       428       522  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 36,038     $ 33,833     $ 41,314  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,152 )     (765 )     (1,189 )
Core net interest income   $ 34,886     $ 33,068     $ 40,125  
             
Net interest margin     2.25 %     2.14 %     2.66 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.33 %     2.22 %     2.75 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.26 %     2.17 %     2.67 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,215,160     $ 6,035,122     $ 6,100,456  
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
 


    Three Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2023  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 57,947     $ 54,093     $ 46,490  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     920       846       716  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 58,867     $ 54,939     $ 47,206  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,152 )     (765 )     (1,189 )
Core loan interest income   $ 57,715     $ 54,174     $ 46,017  
             
Yield on loans     5.42 %     5.26 %     4.88 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.51 %     5.34 %     4.95 %
Core yield on loans(3)     5.40 %     5.27 %     4.83 %
Average loans   $ 4,298,216     $ 4,080,243     $ 3,867,110  
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
 


    Three Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2023  
Total noninterest expense   $ 35,565     $ 32,131     $ 33,319  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,637 )     (1,441 )     (1,752 )
Merger-related expenses     (1,314 )     (245 )     (136 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 32,614     $ 30,445     $ 31,431  
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 36,038     $ 33,833     $ 41,314  
Plus: Noninterest income     9,750       3,862       (4,046 )
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     36       (5,696 )     (13,170 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 45,752     $ 43,391     $ 50,438  
             
Efficiency ratio (2)     71.28 %     70.16 %     62.32 %
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
 

