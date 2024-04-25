ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Year-over-year revenue grows 7%, operating profit up 25%, non-GAAP operating profit up 23%



Operating cash flows of $402 million

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 7% to $1.2 billion; up 7% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin grew 260 bps to 57.9%; non-GAAP gross margin grew 240 bps to 58.5%

Income from operations increased 25%; non-GAAP operating profit up 23%

Operating cash flow of $402 million and debt repayments of $220 million

Diluted earnings per share of $2.04; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.13

“ResMed’s strong third-quarter fiscal year 2024 results reflect robust patient and customer demand for our products and software solutions, leading to double-digit mask and accessories revenue growth along with ongoing operational efficiencies to drive margin improvement and increased profitability, resulting in double-digit growth in both operating profit and earnings per share,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s Chairman & CEO. “Over 2 billion people worldwide can benefit from a ResMed solution to help them sleep better, breathe better, and receive best-in-class healthcare right where they live. We remain laser-focused on bringing market-leading innovation to customers, including our latest AirCurve11 range of non-invasive ventilators and our recently launched AirFit F40 mask system, combined with our entire portfolio of products, software, and solutions, allowing us to continue to deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 1,197.0 $ 1,116.9 7 % 7 % Gross margin 57.9 % 55.3 % 5 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 58.5 % 56.1 % 4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 229.9 228.5 1 1 Research and development expenses 77.1 76.4 1 2 Income from operations 374.6 300.7 25 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 393.6 321.2 23 Net income 300.5 232.5 29 Non-GAAP net income (B) 314.4 247.8 27 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 1.58 29 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 2.13 $ 1.68 27





Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 3,462.1 $ 3,100.9 12 % 11 % Gross margin 56.0 % 56.1 % — Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.2 % 56.8 % 1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 674.9 633.3 7 6 Research and development expenses 226.7 209.5 8 9 Income from operations 938.7 856.6 10 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 1,077.9 917.5 17 Net income 728.7 667.9 9 Non-GAAP net income (B) 833.0 714.3 17 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.94 $ 4.53 9 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 5.65 $ 4.85 16

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of Third Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 7 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices, as well as strong growth across our mask product portfolio. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 9 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 3 percent on a constant currency basis. Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 8 percent, reflecting continued organic growth in our SaaS portfolio.

Gross margin increased by 260 basis points mainly due to reduced freight and manufacturing cost improvements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 240 basis points due to the same factors.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 1 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 19.2 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 20.5 percent in the same period of the prior year. The modest increase in SG&A expenses reflects cost management initiatives implemented in the previous quarter.

Income from operations increased by 25 percent, and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 23 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $300 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.04. Non-GAAP net income increased by 27 percent to $314 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 27 percent to $2.13, predominantly attributable to strong sales and gross margin as well as modest growth in operating expenses.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $402 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $300 million and non-GAAP net income of $314 million.

During the quarter, we paid $70 million in dividends and repurchased 261,000 shares for consideration of $50 million as part of our ongoing capital management.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Introduced the AirCurve™ 11 series of devices, built on the market-leading AirSense 11 platform. New devices provide bi-level and enhanced ventilation therapy options, particularly for those who struggle with single pressure PAP therapy.

Launched the AirFit F40 in the U.S. An ultra-compact, full-face mask, the AirFit F40 features the AdaptiSeal™, a silicone cushion designed to maintain a facial seal, even when moving around during sleep, along with a fully flexible frame, a quick-release short tube, and new textile material and color.

In conjunction with World Sleep Day, a global campaign to raise awareness of the importance of good sleep, published the results of our 4th annual Global Sleep Survey of 36,000 people across 17 markets. Survey found 50% of respondents report feeling excessive daytime sleepiness and 40% report getting no more than three nights of good sleep per week. More than one-third of respondents are now actively tracking their sleep patterns, either through a smartphone app (44%) or wearable (31%).

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 9, 2024, payable on June 13, 2024. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 8, 2024, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 8, 2024, through May 9, 2024, inclusive.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net revenue $ 1,196,980 $ 1,116,898 $ 3,462,102 $ 3,100,936 Cost of sales 496,387 490,824 1,483,088 1,340,660 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,812 8,322 24,976 22,001 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (1) — — 6,351 — Astral field safety notification expenses (1) — — 7,911 — Total cost of sales $ 504,199 $ 499,146 $ 1,522,326 $ 1,362,661 Gross profit $ 692,781 $ 617,752 $ 1,939,776 $ 1,738,275 Selling, general, and administrative 229,919 228,457 674,948 633,317 Research and development 77,074 76,436 226,664 209,498 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 11,204 12,188 35,259 29,701 Restructuring expenses (1) — — 64,228 — Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — 9,157 Total operating expenses $ 318,197 $ 317,081 $ 1,001,099 $ 881,673 Income from operations $ 374,584 $ 300,671 $ 938,677 $ 856,602 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (11,026 ) $ (14,964 ) $ (39,787 ) $ (32,436 ) Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 440 (183 ) (2,716 ) (5,037 ) Gain on equity investments (1) 13,919 6,418 11,429 11,506 Other, net (2,496 ) (2,564 ) (537 ) (5,773 ) Total other income (expenses), net 837 (11,293 ) (31,611 ) (31,740 ) Income before income taxes $ 375,421 $ 289,378 $ 907,066 $ 824,862 Income taxes 74,929 56,878 178,351 156,970 Net income $ 300,492 $ 232,500 $ 728,715 $ 667,892 Basic earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 1.58 $ 4.96 $ 4.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 1.58 $ 4.94 $ 4.53 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.13 $ 1.68 $ 5.65 $ 4.85 Basic shares outstanding 146,959 146,914 147,056 146,681 Diluted shares outstanding 147,450 147,395 147,549 147,400

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,910 $ 227,891 Accounts receivable, net 779,265 704,909 Inventories 829,458 998,012 Prepayments and other current assets 504,663 437,018 Total current assets $ 2,351,296 $ 2,367,830 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 539,743 $ 537,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 147,075 127,955 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,337,017 3,322,640 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 439,431 395,427 Total non-current assets $ 4,463,266 $ 4,383,878 Total assets $ 6,814,562 $ 6,751,708 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 177,445 $ 150,756 Accrued expenses 356,076 365,660 Operating lease liabilities, current 24,182 21,919 Deferred revenue 150,753 138,072 Income taxes payable 54,671 72,224 Short-term debt 9,903 9,902 Total current liabilities $ 773,030 $ 758,533 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 131,981 $ 119,186 Deferred income taxes 86,564 90,650 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 136,313 116,853 Other long-term liabilities 47,550 68,166 Long-term debt 997,047 1,431,234 Long-term income taxes payable 12,157 37,183 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,411,612 $ 1,863,272 Total liabilities $ 2,184,642 $ 2,621,805 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 588 $ 588 Additional paid-in capital 1,847,938 1,772,083 Retained earnings 4,769,963 4,253,016 Treasury stock (1,723,263 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (265,306 ) (272,528 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,629,920 $ 4,129,903 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,814,562 $ 6,751,708

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 300,492 $ 232,500 $ 728,715 $ 667,892 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 43,474 44,356 133,192 118,396 Amortization of right-of-use assets 11,168 8,434 28,262 23,967 Stock-based compensation costs 20,442 17,832 58,792 51,215 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received (440 ) 183 2,716 5,037 Gain on equity investments (13,919 ) (6,418 ) (11,429 ) (11,506 ) Non-cash restructuring expenses — — 33,239 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (56,486 ) (12,629 ) (76,755 ) (88,452 ) Inventories, net 86,199 (21,974 ) 163,294 (255,091 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (24,386 ) (19,961 ) (98,976 ) (86,607 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 35,488 40,240 96 31,012 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 402,032 $ 282,563 $ 961,146 $ 455,863 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (21,191 ) (28,817 ) (74,579 ) (85,223 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (1,918 ) (2,406 ) (13,954 ) (10,043 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,080 ) — (113,767 ) (1,011,225 ) Purchases of investments (2,387 ) (12,597 ) (9,692 ) (29,729 ) Proceeds from exits of investments — 3,937 250 3,937 (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (4,577 ) 11,780 (11,533 ) 18,961 Net cash used in investing activities $ (33,153 ) $ (28,103 ) $ (223,275 ) $ (1,113,322 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 4,892 983 25,399 25,649 Purchases of treasury stock (50,000 ) — (100,007 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (314 ) (584 ) (8,336 ) (30,297 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — (316 ) (1,293 ) (316 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs — — 105,000 1,070,000 Repayment of borrowings (220,000 ) (215,000 ) (535,000 ) (260,000 ) Dividends paid (70,492 ) (64,640 ) (211,767 ) (193,571 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (335,914 ) $ (279,557 ) $ (726,004 ) $ 611,465 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (5,302 ) $ (208 ) $ (1,848 ) $ 178 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 27,663 (25,305 ) 10,019 (45,816 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 210,247 253,199 227,891 273,710 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 237,910 $ 227,894 $ 237,910 $ 227,894

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and restructuring expense related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 1,196,980 $ 1,116,898 $ 3,462,102 $ 3,100,936 GAAP cost of sales $ 504,199 $ 499,146 $ 1,522,326 $ 1,362,661 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (7,812 ) (8,322 ) (24,976 ) (22,001 ) Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (A) — — (6,351 ) — Less: Astral field safety notification expenses (A) — — (7,911 ) — Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 496,387 $ 490,824 $ 1,483,088 $ 1,340,660 GAAP gross profit $ 692,781 $ 617,752 $ 1,939,776 $ 1,738,275 GAAP gross margin 57.9 % 55.3 % 56.0 % 56.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 700,593 $ 626,074 $ 1,979,014 $ 1,760,276 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.5 % 56.1 % 57.2 % 56.8 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 GAAP income from operations $ 374,584 $ 300,671 $ 938,677 $ 856,602 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 7,812 8,322 24,976 22,001 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 11,204 12,188 35,259 29,701 Restructuring (A) — — 64,228 — Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (A) — — 6,351 — Astral field safety notification expenses (A) — — 7,911 — Acquisition-related expenses (A) — — 483 9,157 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 393,600 $ 321,181 $ 1,077,885 $ 917,461

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 GAAP net income $ 300,492 $ 232,500 $ 728,715 $ 667,892 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 7,812 8,322 24,976 22,001 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 11,204 12,188 35,259 29,701 Restructuring expenses (A) — — 64,228 — Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (A) — — 6,351 — Astral field safety notification expenses (A) — — 7,911 — Acquisition-related expenses (A) — — 483 9,157 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (A) (5,083 ) (5,213 ) (34,969 ) (14,484 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 314,425 $ 247,797 $ 832,954 $ 714,267 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,450 147,395 147,549 147,400 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 1.58 $ 4.94 $ 4.53 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 2.13 $ 1.68 $ 5.65 $ 4.85

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition-related expenses, and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 (A) March 31,

2023 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 399.3 $ 372.1 7 % Masks and other 288.2 257.1 12 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 687.5 $ 629.1 9 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 238.9 $ 235.8 1 % 1 % Masks and other 122.6 115.2 6 6 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 361.6 $ 351.0 3 3 Global revenue Total Devices $ 638.2 $ 607.9 5 % 5 % Total Masks and other 410.8 372.2 10 10 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,049.0 $ 980.1 7 7 Software-as-a-Service 148.0 136.8 8 8 Total $ 1,197.0 $ 1,116.9 7 7





Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 (A) March 31,

2023 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 1,116.5 $ 1,057.1 6 % Masks and other 878.6 765.4 15 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 1,995.2 $ 1,822.5 9 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 692.4 $ 611.1 13 % 11 % Masks and other 342.3 307.9 11 8 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 1,034.8 $ 919.0 13 10 Global revenue Total Devices $ 1,808.9 $ 1,668.3 8 % 8 % Total Masks and other 1,221.0 1,073.3 14 13 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 3,029.9 $ 2,741.5 11 10 Software-as-a-Service 432.2 359.4 20 20 Total $ 3,462.1 $ 3,100.9 12 11

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.