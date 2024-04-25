Submit Release
South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million, compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.64, compared to $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.53 for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2024 was 241 basis points, compared to 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 136 basis points for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.10% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.14% at December 31, 2023 and 0.19% at March 31, 2023.
  • Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.04% annualized, compared to 0.99% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.95% annualized for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $23.56 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $23.47 as of December 31, 2023 and $20.19 as of March 31, 2023.
  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at March 31, 2024 were 17.00%, 12.67%, and 11.51%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with our first quarter results as we have started to see our net interest margin stabilize driven by improved loan yields and the very early signs of deposit cost pressures starting to ease. Additionally, our loan production was strong through the first quarter though it was largely offset by our typical seasonal agricultural paydowns as well as the early payoffs of several loans that we have been working to move out of the Bank. We continue to aggressively manage the credit quality of our loan portfolio which can be seen by our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets which was 10 basis points at the end of the first quarter. Lastly, while competition for deposits remains a challenge in the current banking environment, we delivered modest deposit growth as our community-based deposit franchise remains a competitive advantage and we believe provides adequate liquidity to fund loan growth as we move through the year.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.53% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 5.78% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 241 basis points for the first quarter of 2024, which is 17 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2023 and 105 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income increased $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 from the fourth quarter of 2023, which was comprised of increases of $1.0 million in loan interest income and $454 thousand in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to a rise of 24 basis points in the yield on loans, which includes approximately $667 thousand in recoveries of interest on loans that had previously been maintained on nonaccrual. The increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of increased liquidity maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Interest income increased $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $235.7 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $9.3 million in loan interest income, and a higher liquidity level year over year.

Interest expense was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $1.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of significantly higher short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposits grew during the first quarter of 2024 versus the compared periods, which also contributed to the higher interest expense.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $1.5 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value rose modestly in the first quarter after falling late in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, originations of mortgage loans held for sale increased $8.6 million due to typical seasonality. The increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $1.7 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $2.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value rose modestly in the first quarter of 2024 compared to falling in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by a reduction of $1.4 million in income from insurance activities due to the sale of the Bank’s insurance subsidiary in April 2023.

Noninterest expense was $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $1.3 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a rise of $1.0 million in personnel costs, which predominately came from higher health care insurance costs and an increase in incentive-based compensation. The decrease in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by a reduction of $1.9 million in expenses from the Bank’s former insurance subsidiary, partially offset by an increase in incentive-based compensation.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2023. Loans were flat during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 with growth primarily in multi-family and single-family property loans, offset by decreases in seasonal agricultural-related loans, residential construction loans, and consumer auto loans. As of March 31, 2024, loans held for investment increased $223.2 million, or 8.0%, from March 31, 2023, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in commercial real estate loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.64 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $3.51 billion as of March 31, 2023. Deposits increased by $12.4 million, or 1.4% annualized, in the first quarter of 2024 from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, deposits increased $130.5 million, or 3.7%, from March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $974.2 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $974.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was due to a modest increase in interest-bearing deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of growth of $152 million in brokered deposits in the second and third quarters of 2023 given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity, as well as organic deposit growth.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 of $830 thousand, compared to $600 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The provision during the first quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.40% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% as of December 31, 2023 and 1.42% as of March 31, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.10% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 0.14% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.19% as of March 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.13% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.09% for the first quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $24.87 at March 31, 2024, compared to $24.80 at December 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by $8.7 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $7.5 million. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax decrease in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of increases in long-term market interest rates during the period.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results today, April 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13745782. The replay will be available until May 9, 2024.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reduction in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the current inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
  (866) 771-3347
  investors@city.bank
   

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Selected Income Statement Data:                            
Interest income $ 58,727     $ 57,236     $ 56,528     $ 50,821     $ 47,448  
Interest expense   23,359       22,074       20,839       16,240       13,133  
Net interest income   35,368       35,162       35,689       34,581       34,315  
Provision for credit losses   830       600       (700 )     3,700       1,010  
Noninterest income   11,409       9,146       12,277       47,112       10,691  
Noninterest expense   31,930       30,597       31,489       40,499       32,361  
Income tax expense   3,143       2,787       3,683       7,811       2,391  
Net income   10,874       10,324       13,494       29,683       9,244  
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Net earnings, basic   0.66       0.63       0.80       1.74       0.54  
Net earnings, diluted   0.64       0.61       0.78       1.71       0.53  
Cash dividends declared and paid   0.13       0.13       0.13       0.13       0.13  
Book value   24.87       24.80       22.39       23.13       21.57  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)   23.56       23.47       21.07       21.82       20.19  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   16,429,919       16,443,908       16,842,594       17,048,432       17,046,713  
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive   16,938,857       17,008,892       17,354,182       17,386,515       17,560,756  
Shares outstanding at end of period   16,431,755       16,417,099       16,600,442       16,952,072       17,062,572  
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents   371,939       330,158       352,424       295,581       328,002  
Investment securities   599,869       622,762       584,969       628,093       698,579  
Total loans held for investment   3,011,799       3,014,153       2,993,563       2,979,063       2,788,640  
Allowance for credit losses   42,174       42,356       42,075       43,137       39,560  
Total assets   4,218,993       4,204,793       4,186,440       4,150,129       4,058,049  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,664,397       2,651,952       2,574,361       2,473,755       2,397,115  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   974,174       974,201       1,046,253       1,100,767       1,110,939  
Total deposits   3,638,571       3,626,153       3,620,614       3,574,522       3,508,054  
Borrowings   110,214       110,168       122,493       122,447       122,400  
Total stockholders’ equity   408,712       407,114       371,716       392,029       367,964  
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.04 %     0.99 %     1.27 %     2.97 %     0.95 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   10.72 %     10.52 %     14.01 %     31.33 %     10.34 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.56 %     3.52 %     3.52 %     3.65 %     3.75 %
Yield on loans   6.53 %     6.29 %     6.10 %     5.94 %     5.78 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.27 %     3.14 %     2.93 %     2.45 %     2.03 %
Efficiency ratio   67.94 %     68.71 %     65.34 %     49.39 %     71.42 %
Summary Credit Quality Data:                            
Nonperforming loans   3,380       5,178       4,783       21,039       7,579  
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment   0.11 %     0.17 %     0.16 %     0.71 %     0.27 %
Other real estate owned   862       912       242       249       202  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.12 %     0.51 %     0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.40 %     1.41 %     1.41 %     1.45 %     1.42 %
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.13 %     0.08 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.09 %
                                       


  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Capital Ratios:                            
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   9.69 %     9.68 %     8.88 %     9.45 %     9.07 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   9.22 %     9.21 %     8.40 %     8.96 %     8.54 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets   12.67 %     12.41 %     12.19 %     12.11 %     11.92 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   11.51 %     11.33 %     11.13 %     11.67 %     11.22 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   17.00 %     16.74 %     16.82 %     16.75 %     16.70 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets                                          
Loans $ 3,014,537     $ 48,940       6.53 %   $ 2,778,876     $ 39,602       5.78 %
Debt securities - taxable   554,081       5,511       4.00 %     585,427       5,240       3.63 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   156,254       1,024       2.64 %     213,191       1,413       2.69 %
Other interest-bearing assets   298,969       3,475       4.67 %     161,955       1,495       3.74 %
                                           
Total interest-earning assets   4,023,841       58,950       5.89 %     3,739,449       47,750       5.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets   184,293                     189,477                
                                           
Total assets $ 4,208,134                   $ 3,928,926                
                                           
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                          
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,285,981       17,997       3.17 %   $ 1,988,555       9,984       2.04 %
Time deposits   374,852       3,666       3.93 %     283,997       1,386       1.98 %
Short-term borrowings   3       -       0.00 %     4       -       0.00 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   -       -       0.00 %     -       -       0.00 %
Subordinated debt   63,798       835       5.26 %     75,984       1,012       5.40 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       861       7.46 %     46,393       751       6.57 %
                                           
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,771,027       23,359       3.39 %     2,394,933       13,133       2.22 %
Demand deposits   958,334                     1,109,344                
Other liabilities   70,860                     62,160                
Stockholders’ equity   407,913                     362,489                
                                           
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,208,134                   $ 3,928,926                
                                           
Net interest income         $ 35,591                   $ 34,617        
Net interest margin (2)                   3.56 %                     3.75 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
           
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 41,273     $ 62,821  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   330,666       267,337  
Securities available for sale   599,869       622,762  
Loans held for sale   15,751       14,499  
Loans held for investment   3,011,799       3,014,153  
Less:  Allowance for credit losses   (42,174 )     (42,356 )
Net loans held for investment   2,969,625       2,971,797  
Premises and equipment, net   54,221       55,070  
Goodwill   19,315       19,315  
Intangible assets   2,247       2,429  
Mortgage servicing rights   26,843       26,569  
Other assets   159,183       162,194  
Total assets $ 4,218,993     $ 4,204,793  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 974,174     $ 974,201  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,664,397       2,651,952  
Total deposits   3,638,571       3,626,153  
Subordinated debt   63,821       63,775  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       46,393  
Other liabilities   61,496       61,358  
Total liabilities   3,810,281       3,797,679  
Stockholders’ Equity          
Common stock   16,432       16,417  
Additional paid-in capital   97,406       97,107  
Retained earnings   354,011       345,264  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (59,137 )     (51,674 )
Total stockholders’ equity   408,712       407,114  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,218,993     $ 4,204,793  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2023
               
Interest income:              
Loans, including fees $ 48,932     $ 39,597  
Other   9,795       7,851  
Total interest income   58,727       47,448  
Interest expense:              
Deposits   21,663       11,370  
Subordinated debt   835       1,012  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   861       751  
Other   -       -  
Total interest expense   23,359       13,133  
Net interest income   35,368       34,315  
Provision for credit losses   830       1,010  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   34,538       33,305  
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposits   1,813       1,701  
Income from insurance activities   34       1,411  
Mortgage banking activities   3,945       2,286  
Bank card services and interchange fees   3,061       2,956  
Gain on sale of subsidiary   -       -  
Other   2,556       2,337  
Total noninterest income   11,409       10,691  
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   18,988       19,254  
Net occupancy expense   3,920       3,832  
Professional services   1,483       1,648  
Marketing and development   754       936  
Other   6,785       6,691  
Total noninterest expense   31,930       32,361  
Income before income taxes   14,017       11,635  
Income tax expense   3,143       2,391  
Net income $ 10,874     $ 9,244  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
               
Loans:              
Commercial Real Estate $ 1,110,283     $ 1,081,056  
Commercial - Specialized   351,546       372,376  
Commercial - General   527,576       517,361  
Consumer:              
1-4 Family Residential   545,116       534,731  
Auto Loans   292,389       305,271  
Other Consumer   71,698       74,168  
Construction   113,191       129,190  
Total loans held for investment $ 3,011,799     $ 3,014,153  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
               
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 974,174     $ 974,201  
NOW & other transaction accounts   518,804       562,066  
MMDA & other savings   1,764,627       1,722,170  
Time deposits   380,966       367,716  
Total deposits $ 3,638,571     $ 3,626,153  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the quarter ended
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                                    
Net income $ 10,874     $ 10,324     $ 13,494     $ 29,683     $ 9,244  
Income tax expense   3,143       2,787       3,683       7,811       2,391  
Provision for credit losses   830       600       (700 )     3,700       1,010  
                                     
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 14,847     $ 13,711     $ 16,477     $ 41,194     $ 12,645  


Efficiency Ratio                            
Noninterest expense $ 31,930     $ 30,597     $ 31,489     $ 40,499     $ 32,361  
                             
Net interest income   35,368       35,162       35,689       34,581       34,315  
Tax equivalent yield adjustment   223       225       229       303       302  
Noninterest income   11,409       9,146       12,277       47,112       10,691  
Total income   47,000       44,533       48,195       81,996       45,308  
                             
Efficiency ratio   67.94 %     68.71 %     65.34 %     49.39 %     71.42 %
                             
Noninterest expense $ 31,930     $ 30,597     $ 31,489     $ 40,499     $ 32,361  
Less: Subsidiary transaction and related expenses                     (4,532 )      
Less:  net loss on sale of securities                     (3,409 )      
Adjusted noninterest expense   31,930       30,597       31,489       32,558       32,361  
                             
Total income   47,000       44,533       48,195       81,996       45,308  
Less:  gain on sale of subsidiary               (290 )     (33,488 )      
Adjusted total income   47,000       44,533       47,905       48,508       45,308  
                             
Adjusted efficiency ratio   67.94 %     68.71 %     65.73 %     67.12 %     71.42 %
                                       


  As of
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Tangible common equity                            
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 408,712     $ 407,114     $ 371,716     $ 392,029     $ 367,964  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (21,562 )     (21,744 )     (21,936 )     (22,149 )     (23,496 )
                             
Tangible common equity $ 387,150     $ 385,370     $ 349,780     $ 369,880     $ 344,468  
                             
Tangible assets                            
Total assets $ 4,218,993     $ 4,204,793     $ 4,186,440     $ 4,150,129     $ 4,058,049  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (21,562 )     (21,744 )     (21,936 )     (22,149 )     (23,496 )
                             
Tangible assets $ 4,197,431     $ 4,183,049     $ 4,164,504     $ 4,127,980     $ 4,034,553  
                             
Shares outstanding   16,431,755       16,417,099       16,600,442       16,952,072       17,062,572  
                             
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   9.69 %     9.68 %     8.88 %     9.45 %     9.07 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.22 %     9.21 %     8.40 %     8.96 %     8.54 %
Book value per share $ 24.87     $ 24.80     $ 22.39     $ 23.13     $ 21.57  
Tangible book value per share $ 23.56     $ 23.47     $ 21.07     $ 21.82     $ 20.19  
                                       

