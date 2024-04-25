Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Clinical Data at ESCMID 2024 from the ALG-097558 Phase 1 Study

Data demonstrates a 7-day treatment regimen with the pan-coronavirus protease inhibitor ALG-097558 was well tolerated and does not require ritonavir boosting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced an ePoster flash session presentation at the 34th European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) 2024, being held April 27-30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

The presentation highlights ALG-097558 Phase 1 data showing that single (up to 2000 mg) and multiple (up to 800 mg Q12 for 7 days) doses of this potent, pan-coronavirus protease inhibitor were well tolerated in healthy volunteers with a PK profile supporting twice daily ritonavir-free dosing without a food effect.

“We are pleased to present these ALG-097558 data, which further highlight the best-in-class potential of this pan-coronavirus protease inhibitor and its substantial differentiation versus current standard of care coronavirus antiviral drugs like nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (PAXLOVIDTM),” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Aligos Therapeutics. “These data further demonstrate that Aligos has developed a robust clinical pipeline of three potentially best-in-class drug candidates. We look forward to continuing to advance ALG-097558 for current and potential future pandemics with the financial support of various external funding sources, including government agencies.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

ePoster Flash Session Presentation Title: Safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses of ALG-097558, a pan-coronavirus protease inhibitor, in healthy volunteers Presented by Denisa Wilkes, MD, MSc, CPM, Medical Director, Hammersmith Medicines Research April 28, 2024 at 8:30am CEST





The presentation will be available on the Scientific Presentations & Conferences section of the Aligos website (www.aligos.com) after the live event.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best-in-class therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as hepatitis B and coronaviruses.

PAXLOVID® is a registered trade mark of Pfizer, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements, with respect to ALG-097558, that the Phase 1 data supports twice daily ritonavir-free dosing without food effect and highlights best-in-class potential and substantial differentiation versus standard of care coronavirus antiviral drugs; that such data further demonstrate that Aligos has developed a robust clinical pipeline of three potentially best-in-class drug candidates; and that the company is looking forward to continuing to advance ALG-097558 for current and potential future pandemics with the financial support of various external funding sources, including government agencies. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, and the impact of global events and other macroeconomic conditions on the Aligos’ business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2024 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

